Guilty to wildlife disturbance

 Hellen Jacks via Yellowstone National Park

Clifford Walters of Hawaii pleaded guilty to one count of feeding, touching, teasing, frightening or intentionally disturbing wildlife on May 31, 2023, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie A. Hambrick, according to Yellowstone National Park.

Walters was given a $500 fine, a $500 community service payment to Yellowstone Forever Wildlife Protection Fund, a $30 special assessment, and a $10 processing fee, said the news release from the park.



