"Donuts make life fun," said Jeff Colburn, owner of Go Go Cafe and Donuts. National Donut Day is celebrated on June 3, and Williston is planning on doing it big again this year, and all for a good cause.
Colburn and his wife, Constance, opened the donut shop with his wife eight years ago. The Colburns have made it a priority to celebrate National Donut Day every year since opening, both to honor its history and use it as a day to give back to nonprofits they believe in.
"I'm going to sell all the donuts I make," Jeff Colburn said.
He plans to bake most of the day and night before, and even looks for extra help, just for this day.
"I'll be scrambling around in a state of panic most of the day, but it's certainly one of my favorite days," he said.
The Colburns will donate this year's proceeds to The Library Foundation, which is the fundraising wing of our local library. The Colburns are passionate about helping this nonprofit because of the extensive benefits the library provides for the community.
Calling ahead to place your donut order is a good idea, but if you want to stand in line and see all the action, Colburn plans to be open 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., or until he is sold out.
Colburn told the Herald that National Donut Day dates back to WWI, when wounded warriors were in need of food. The struggle was coming up with an idea that would not only feed a lot of people on a budget, but be quick and easy to make. The Salvation Army took biscuit dough and tried several different ways to cook it, and found out that taking the center out of the dough and frying it was the quickest way to feed their soldiers. This discovery led to the invention of the donut.
"The original recipe was awful," said Colburn. "It wasn't the sweet treat we know and love today."
No worries, the donut has come a long way since WWI, and Colburn knows his way around the bakery. If you partake in the celebration, send in your pictures to mdavis@willistonherald.com for a chance to be featured on our social media!