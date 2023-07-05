The Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation is pleased to announce that Kari Hall, a teacher at Williston High School in Williston, N.D., successfully completed our workshop for educators this month sponsored by the National Endowment for the Humanities.
“Echoes of History: Mistreatment and Incarceration in the American West” taught educators about the incarceration of 120,000 Japanese Americans during World War II and the related issues of the treatment of Native Americans and German immigrants during World War I, the racism behind many government decisions and the settling of the American West. It is part of NEH’s Landmarks of American History and Culture program, which specializes in place-based education that lets participants experience parts of American history where they happened.
The week-long workshop is part of the Mineta-Simpson Institute, a center for scholarship and research dedicated to the lives and careers of the late Secretary Norman Mineta and former Senator Alan Simpson of Wyoming. They first met as Boy Scouts behind the barbed wire in Heart Mountain in 1943.
All participants received a $1300 stipend from NEH and a certificate noting their successful completion of the program.
Please join us in congratulating Kari.
The Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation preserves the site where some 14,000 Japanese Americans were unjustly incarcerated in Wyoming from 1942 through 1945. Their stories are told within the foundation’s museum, Heart Mountain Interpretive Center, located between Cody and Powell. For more information, call the center at (307) 754-8000 or email info@heartmountain.org.