The Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation is pleased to announce that Kari Hall, a teacher at Williston High School in Williston, N.D., successfully completed our workshop for educators this month sponsored by the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Hall

Kari Hall stands at the site of the camp where Japanese Americans were held during World War II. 

“Echoes of History: Mistreatment and Incarceration in the American West” taught educators about the incarceration of 120,000 Japanese Americans during World War II and the related issues of the treatment of Native Americans and German immigrants during World War I, the racism behind many government decisions and the settling of the American West. It is part of NEH’s Landmarks of American History and Culture program, which specializes in place-based education that lets participants experience parts of American history where they happened.

Participants

Workshop participants at Heart Mountain.


