Haker and Goulette welcome girl Jun 20, 2023 Jun 20, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Michaela Haker and Sean Goulette welcomed a baby girl into their family June 18, 2023.The baby girls was nine pounds six ounces and was born at 2:23 a.m. at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center.