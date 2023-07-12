Guardian Med Flight

Guardian Med Flight/ Global Medical Response has chosen to discontinue their helicopter air medical services in Williston.

 Chanse Hall | Williston Herald

The City of Williston Fire Department was notified on Monday that Guardian Med Flight/Global Medical Response has discontinued their helicopter air medical services in Williston.

Guardian Med stated that operating costs were the reason for closure, also closing their helicopter base in Devils Lake, though the Sidney, Montana base will continue to operate their fixed-wing medical aircraft.



Tags

Load comments