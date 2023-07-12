The City of Williston Fire Department was notified on Monday that Guardian Med Flight/Global Medical Response has discontinued their helicopter air medical services in Williston.
Guardian Med stated that operating costs were the reason for closure, also closing their helicopter base in Devils Lake, though the Sidney, Montana base will continue to operate their fixed-wing medical aircraft.
Guardian Flight also noted several challenges, including low flight capture due to non-controllable issues such as weather and inflation as factors.
"Officials from Guardian Flight have announced the closing of the company’s base in Williston, North Dakota, effective July 10, 2023," stated a spokesperson for Guardian Flight. "The Williston air medical base opened in December 2012 and served patients within a 150-mile radius. Several challenges, including low flight capture due to non-controllable issues such as weather and inflation, were significant factors in the decision to close this location."
Trinity Health in Minot operates an air medical service named Trinity First Response, which is the closest air medical helicopter to the Williston region, though Trinity does operate a fixed-wing air medical aircraft out of Williston.
A fixed-wing aircraft is a traditional airplane and while beneficial to a community are only used for hospital-to-hospital transports. Fixed-wing crafts can also fly in weather conditions that prevent helicopters from operating and can also travel longer distances, though helicopter transport is generally faster when conditions permit.
"When fixed-wing aircraft are used, our ground ambulance will transport the patient from CHI St. Alexius to the airport where the patient is passed off to the fixed-wing crew," said said Assistant Fire Chief Corey Johnson. "The plane this flies to the airport in the other town where the process is repeated."
A helicopter can respond directly to emergency scenes where crews would pass off the patient to the helicopter for direct transport from the scene to a more advanced hospital, such as the level 2 trauma center in Minot.
A helicopter flight to Minot takes about 40 minutes from Williston.
"WFD is disappointed to learn of the closure," said Johnson. "This closure will reduce the WFD's ability to coordinate direct scene flights for patients. Ground ambulance response by WFD will not be compromised because of this closure and will continue coordinating with air medical providers in the greater region to coordinate air medical transportation of the severely ill and injured patients we respond to."