Guardian Med Flight/ Global Medical Response has chosen to discontinue their helicopter air medical services in Williston.

Williams County Commissioners were briefed at their meeting Tuesday morning about the current state of Guardian Flight’s presence in the county. 

Guardian Flight, a company which specializes in medical transport in remote and rural settings, announced last month that their helicopter air medical services in Williston would be discontinued. A spokesperson for Guardian Flight, at the time, cited operating costs, as well as "non-controllable issues such as weather and inflation."



