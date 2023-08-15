Williams County Commissioners were briefed at their meeting Tuesday morning about the current state of Guardian Flight’s presence in the county.
Guardian Flight, a company which specializes in medical transport in remote and rural settings, announced last month that their helicopter air medical services in Williston would be discontinued. A spokesperson for Guardian Flight, at the time, cited operating costs, as well as "non-controllable issues such as weather and inflation."
While there is still a fixed wing – an airplane – being used in the area, Guardian Flight “wants to bring back the asset that people want,” such as a rotor wing, or helicopter, Marc Kilman-Burnham, director of governmental affairs for Global Medical Response, told the commissioners Tuesday. (Guardian Flight is a part of Global Medical Response.)
“We’ve met with members of emergency management, hospitals … really, anyone that will listen to us,” Kilman-Burnham said. “We’ve got some really good information from some of the people we’ve talked to about groups in the area we can reach out to and maybe partner with.”
After several more meetings in the region, Kilman-Burnham and Robert Miller, program director for Guardian Flight, will go to Bismarck and return back to Williston.
“It looks like, just from meeting from Robert and understanding how it originally started in this area, there’s a good relationship in this area,” Kilman-Burnham added. “People know the asset, so that’s what we’re looking for: to bring it back to where it started.”
Commissioner Beau Anderson inquired if Guardian Flight has helicopters which are able to fly in “adverse conditions.”
“The helicopter you guys pulled out of here was not able to fly in winter weather,” Anderson said.
Miller noted that during Guardian Flight’s initial service to the area, from 2012 up until this year, the assets provided included helicopters with visual flight rules (VFR) – a set of regulations under which a pilot can operate an aircraft in weather conditions that are generally clear enough to allow the pilot to see where they are going – and a a fixed wing plane that is instrument flight rules (IFR) said. “Those would be twin-engine helicopters which have greater ability to fly in some IFR conditions.”
IFR, or instrument flight rules, allow properly equipped aircraft to be flown under instrument meteorological conditions, such as in clouds or poor weather – including a North Dakota winter.
“If there is high interest, I would say from a partnership capability, whether that’s on a municipality, county or hospital system level, then definitely, we would have that capability to bring in an IFR rated (helicopter).”
Kilman-Burnham stressed that in meeting with the county commissioners, he wanted to make sure "you know that it's important to us," adding that plans include trying to get a base of operations set in Williston. "We’re out here trying to do something."