Kristianna Miller, a junior from Grenora High School was selected to attend the North Dakota Leadership Seminar at the University of Jamestown last week. Miller was selected because of her demonstrated leadership skills, commitment to community service, and involvement in her school and community said a press release.
Miller and other selected students were able to meet and interact with several business, community, and political leaders.
“It was a lot of fun,” said Miller. “We got to do so many things. I just thought it was going to be something fun to do in the summer, but it turned into something so much more.”
Miller’s favorite part was being able to meet with members from the House of Representatives and approving legislature during a mock session.
Miller said that attending the Leadership Seminar better prepared her for her upcoming trip to Girl’s State, which is a five day mock government event.
“Everyone made a ton of friends,” Miller said. “We all got along super well and were so like-minded.”
Miller said that the overall experience was something she wouldn’t soon forget and encourages students to get involved next year.
For over 40 years, the North Dakota Leadership Seminar has focused on bringing young people together to work on leadership development, service, and issue awareness through empowering discussions and debate. The goal is for students to walk away with the tools they need to motivate their peers to make a difference in their communities and schools.