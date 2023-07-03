BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Commerce invites statewide tourism attractions and destinations to apply for the Destination Development Grant Program. The grant portal is open for applications July 3 – August 31, 2023.

"Tourism destination development plays a vital role in North Dakota's growth and prosperity,” said Gov. Doug Burgum. “As our state continues to evolve and diversify, it is crucial that we recognize the immense potential to attract visitors and recruit talent by creating unique attractions and amenities. Investing in the development of our tourism destinations will not only create new economic opportunities and spur workforce development, but also showcase the beauty and charm of North Dakota to the world.”



Tags

Load comments