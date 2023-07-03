BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Commerce invites statewide tourism attractions and destinations to apply for the Destination Development Grant Program. The grant portal is open for applications July 3 – August 31, 2023.
"Tourism destination development plays a vital role in North Dakota's growth and prosperity,” said Gov. Doug Burgum. “As our state continues to evolve and diversify, it is crucial that we recognize the immense potential to attract visitors and recruit talent by creating unique attractions and amenities. Investing in the development of our tourism destinations will not only create new economic opportunities and spur workforce development, but also showcase the beauty and charm of North Dakota to the world.”
The Destination Development Grant is a competitive grant program which aims to provide financial support to develop new or expanded tourism experiences and attractions increasing unique experiences to attract new visitors to our state for longer stays. The grant program seeks anchor tourism attraction projects that will assist in spurring and supporting secondary attractions within the state.
To qualify, projects must fall under at least one of the following categories:
Accommodations
Culinary experiences
Themed education and entertainment attractions
Recreation
AgriTourism attractions
Focused niche activities that provide value-added services
Funds are intended to move a project toward completion rather than for preliminary planning. Types of usage that would be allowed include but are not limited to costs associated with the purchase or construction of new and/or existing tourism and recreation attractions, historic sites, and equipment purchased for specific tourism project operations.