As more than 200 Williston State College students celebrate their 2023 graduation, a committee of creative faculty and dedicated administrators are taking pride in the school's first commencement mace, now on full display.
The graduation mace was conceived by a committee with expertise in the history of scholarly institutions. It was designed and made by Kirby Lund, associate professor of English at WSC.
"The graduation mace has been a symbol of colleges to grant degrees since the middle ages," said Lund, who credited a teaching associate in the school's Arts and Human Sciences Department with the idea of creating WSC's first graduation mace.
"It was actually Professor Richard Stenberg who brought up the idea that Williston State should have a graduation mace," Lund said.
If the elegant mace seems familiar, it could be due to the recent well-publicized pomp and circumstance surrounding British royalty, which typically carry a solid-metal mace to dignify princely states.
The college mace hearkens back nearly as far as British royalty. It symbolizes the authority of universities to bestow degrees upon worthy candidates. The graduation mace dates to at least the 15th century, when universities in the United Kingdom — including St. Andrews, Oxford and Cambridge — began using them as symbols of power during commencement ceremonies.
When a committee at WSC decided it was time to create a graduation mace for its own commencement ceremonies, Lund became involved.
"I was invited to the committee, more as a consultant to start," he said. "I was really interested in the subject, and I was called upon to help design the mace, and to actually make it."
The final piece, made primarily from black walnut, is one of three Lund made. The English professor said he encourages students to write at least two drafts of essays before submitting a third, polished paper. So, he decided to follow his own advice when crafting the graduation mace.
"I instruct students to work in drafts," he said, estimating the first two maces he made took roughly 60 hours. "For a piece that will actually be part of WSC's history, I thought it was important to do the same in my own work."
The final graduation mace took about 22 hours to make, Lund said. Crafting the first two prototypes helped streamline the process, he explained.
Black walnut is increasingly rare and symbolizes the value of obtaining a college graduation. A series of inlaid arches on top — made of local aspen — are reminiscent of the three arches outside of Stevens Hall on the WSC campus, Lund explained.
Below the arches, he said, "There are four aspen pillars, one for each of the parts of our mission statement here at the college."
"Aspen is a native wood to North Dakota," Lund continued. "The committee thought it was important to have some aspect of the mace be tied to our region."
To help fulfill the requirement of local symbolism, Lund added a Jefferson Peace medal directly behind a prominent medallion of the WSC seal.
"On the back side is a Jefferson Peace medal," he explained. "What we have is a kind of looking forward/looking back motif.
"Looking forward," Lund continued, "Williston College will grow in the future — and then, looking back at our history with Indigenous people. The Jefferson Peace medal was given to Native Americans as a symbol of respect and trade."
Upon closer examination, the Jefferson Peace Medallion contains a frontiersman's ax and native ceremonial pipe, with two hands shaking in an obvious diplomatic gesture. The words Peace and Friendship are stamped above and below the clasped hands.
It's apparent Lund put a lot of scholarly thought into the design of the graduation mace. It comes as no surprise, therefore, he found the subject fascinating and rewarding.
"I have been doing woodworking for about 15 years," the English professor said. "I do a lot of furniture restoration, and I was tapped because I have a lot of experience in woodwork."
He is also well-educated.
"I have a master's degree in English, with a focus on medieval literature," Lund said, without a hint of boasting.
As with most projects of ceremonial importance, the creation of WSC's graduation mace was a team effort. In addition to Professor Stenberg's input and the committee's ideas, the school's welding department designed and made the stand.
"The stand was created by our welding professor, Tim DeLorme," Lund said. "The welding [department] has a CnC plasma cutter that was used to cut and fabricate the stand pieces."
The graduation mace stand is powder-coated green to reflect WSC's primary school color. The stand, which is nearly as impressive as the mace, is extremely sturdy.
"It's all plate-steel," Lund said. "Very heavy."
Although the mace is made of wood that required a durable stand to rest upon, Lund said he deliberately made it light enough for most people to comfortably hold.
"It felt like a sleek design," he said of WSC's first graduation mace, which is held by "a distinguished faculty member" during commencement ceremonies. "We didn't want it to be too heavy."
With obvious pride in his work, Lund held the mace firmly to demonstrate its purpose as a symbol of higher learning.
"As someone who graduated from Williston State College," he said, "I'm excited that my work will be a part of the institution for years to come."