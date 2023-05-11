Graduation mace 1

Kirby Lund, a WSC English professor with woodworking expertise, crafted the school's first graduation mace.

 Eric Gill | Williston Herald

As more than 200 Williston State College students celebrate their 2023 graduation, a committee of creative faculty and dedicated administrators are taking pride in the school's first commencement mace, now on full display.

The graduation mace was conceived by a committee with expertise in the history of scholarly institutions. It was designed and made by Kirby Lund, associate professor of English at WSC.

WSC's graduation mace, crafted from black walnut and aspen woods, rests on a heavy solid-steel green stand, the school's mascot color.
One side of WSC's graduation mace features a Jefferson Peace medal.


