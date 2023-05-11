Gianforte students school huckleberry

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte after signing HB 880 into law at Vaughn Elementary School in Vaughn, Mont.

 Office of Gov. Gianforte

VAUGHN, Mont. — After fourth-grade students at Vaughn Elementary School pitched him on the need for a bill, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed House Bill 880 into law last week to designate the huckleberry as the official fruit of Montana.

“Whether you like them in jam, pancakes or picked fresh off the bush, huckleberries are a Montana staple,” Gianforte said. “Thanks to the hard work of bright young Montanans at Vaughn Elementary School, the huckleberry is now our official state fruit.”



