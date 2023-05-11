VAUGHN, Mont. — After fourth-grade students at Vaughn Elementary School pitched him on the need for a bill, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed House Bill 880 into law last week to designate the huckleberry as the official fruit of Montana.
“Whether you like them in jam, pancakes or picked fresh off the bush, huckleberries are a Montana staple,” Gianforte said. “Thanks to the hard work of bright young Montanans at Vaughn Elementary School, the huckleberry is now our official state fruit.”
Earlier this year, students at Vaughn Elementary School in Cascade County worked with Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, R-Great Falls, to bring House Bill 880 before the legislature.
The fourth grade class testified on the bill before the Montana House of Representatives, and the fifth grade class before the Montana Senate.
“You might like Flathead cherries, but they aren’t native to Montana. I think you definitely should sign the bill,” said a fourth grade student.
Another student told the governor about her time at the State Capitol, saying, “We got to present the bill, and it passed, and we got to watch them do Executive Action.”
Rep. Sheldon-Galloway, who grew up in Vaughn, celebrated the students’ hard work.
“It is an honor to have the school represented today, my alma matter, and it’s been great to see all their hard work,” Sheldon-Galloway said.
The presentation and signing ceremony took place in the Vaughn Elementary School gym, with students, parents and teachers in attendance.