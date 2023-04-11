A salute to the troops (copy)

Gov. Doug Burgum declared April as 'Month of the Military Child."

 Elijah Nouvelage | Williston Herald

Gov. Doug Burgum proclaimed April as “Month of the Military Child” last week and signed two bills related to child care and education that will make North Dakota a more military-friendly state for families, children and students.

Joining Burgum for the event to honor children of military service members were Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller; Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard; State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler; Secretary of State Michael Howe; North Dakota Department of Human Services (DHHS) Commissioner Chris Jones; sponsors of Senate Bill 2182 and House Bill 1132; Minot Air Force Base commanders Col. Daniel Hoadley of the 5th Bomb Wing and Col. Kenneth McGhee of the 91st Missile Wing; Col. David Castor, commander of the 319th Mission Support Group Command at Grand Forks Air Force Base; and dozens of military children from across the state who were honored during the ceremony.



Tags

Load comments