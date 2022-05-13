The Department of Water Resources, North Dakota Game and Fish Department (NDGFD), and Governor Burgum acknowledge May 15 – May 21, 2022, as Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Awareness Week, and encourage the public to please help monitor, control, and prevent the spread of invasive species in North Dakota.
Over the past decade, North Dakota has seen a dramatic rise in AIS, which are not native to our ecosystems. AIS can cause harm to established habitats, endanger recreational fisheries, destroy infrastructure, and negatively impact communities that rely on lakes and rivers for their water supplies.
“The Department of Water Resources would like to take this opportunity during AIS awareness week to remind everyone how important it is to do their part in stopping the spread of AIS in North Dakota’s waters,” said Andrea Travnicek, DWR Director. “We know that if precautions are taken and individuals demonstrate best practices, the spread of AIS can be controlled. By following NDGFD guidance, we can help limit negative impacts of invasive species.”
The public should incorporate best practice recommendations concerning boat, dock, machinery, and other equipment cleaning guidance including: Clean, Drain, and Dry all equipment, every time you use it. Clean and remove all plants or animals from your watercraft or equipment prior to leaving any recreational area you are using. Drain and remove water from all equipment prior to exiting designated access points. Not draining water can be extremely hazardous and may cause negligent transportation of AIS to various locations. Afterwards, verify that all equipment is completely dry before utilizing it again.