It’s that time of the year that the Dakota Horizons Girl Scouts will be having their annual recruitment event.  They will be visiting the local area elementary schools and speaking at assemblies, class room and lunch room chats this week and sharing with kindergarten through fifth grade girls what being a Girl Scout is all about. 

“When we talk with the children in the schools we will be highlighting activities that involve the Girl Scouts such as the summer camps and the different badges that can be earned. Teaching them to shine on their own and be community support as they succeed. It's not just all about the cookies, it’s so much more, “ Dakota Horizons Girl Scout director  Carrie Veitz says. 



