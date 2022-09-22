It’s that time of the year that the Dakota Horizons Girl Scouts will be having their annual recruitment event. They will be visiting the local area elementary schools and speaking at assemblies, class room and lunch room chats this week and sharing with kindergarten through fifth grade girls what being a Girl Scout is all about.
“When we talk with the children in the schools we will be highlighting activities that involve the Girl Scouts such as the summer camps and the different badges that can be earned. Teaching them to shine on their own and be community support as they succeed. It's not just all about the cookies, it’s so much more, “ Dakota Horizons Girl Scout director Carrie Veitz says.
There will be two opportunities to sign up at the Bakken elementary school, Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, Sept 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This event is open to the public
At this recruitment event will be junior, older Girl Scouts that will come in and help with putting on a slime event for the children to participate in and fellowship with other recruits while mom, dad or caretaker chat with troop leaders and service managers about how their girls can join and parents/caretakers can potentially volunteer to help be a troop leader.
Veitz said that all the positions within Girl Scouts are run by volunteers and we are always looking for people to help out.
“We have approximately 200 members in Williams County. That number includes Girl Scout Members and Adult Volunteers. The Girl Scouts were first created in 1912 in Savannah, Georgia. The organization is currently celebrating our 110th anniversary this year,” said Girl Scout Director of Communication Bailey Brooker.
“The first troop of Girl Scouts in North Dakota was started 1912 in Minot before spreading throughout the state.”