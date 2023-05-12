Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday vetoed some of the most significant reforms to child welfare and state mental health systems passed by the Legislature this year. The three bills, sponsored by Republicans and Democrats, surged through both chambers with broad bipartisan support.

The vetoed bills are House Bill 37, which required Child Protective Services to obtain a judicial warrant before removing children except in emergency situations; House Bill 29, a bill to expedite the transfer of patients with dementia, Alzheimer’s and traumatic brain injuries from the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs to more appropriate clinical settings; and Senate Bill 4, a proposal to increase oversight of abuse and neglect reports at the state hospital.



