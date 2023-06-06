HELENA, Mont. — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte recently expanded work-based learning opportunities for Montana students, signing three bills into law to support schools in offering internships, apprenticeships and Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs.

“Student success and Montana’s future depend on classroom innovation and individualized and work-based learning,” Gianforte said. “We’ll continue to think outside of the box and push beyond the traditional brick and mortar to prepare students for their future and build a highly skilled, highly qualified workforce.”



