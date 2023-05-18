TikTok_app.jpg

Montana has become the first state to ban TikTok. The ban doesn't go into effect until Jan. 1, 2024, and legal challenges are expected before then.

 Solen Feyissa | Wikimedia Commons

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Wednesday that he had signed a bill banning Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok over concerns its data-sharing practices jeopardize user privacy and national security.

The ban, which the governor’s office said was the first of its kind in the nation, is set to take effect Jan. 1, 2024, unless it is blocked in court.



