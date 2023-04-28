Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte is pushing for revisions to a proposed ban on the social media platform TikTok passed by the Legislature this month, suggesting the bill’s backers amend its provisions to apply to all social media platforms that allow users’ personal data to be provided to nations classified as “foreign adversaries.”

The change, Gianforte’s office has argued, would make the ban easier to defend from court challenges. However, the governor’s staff has also told the ban’s supporters that he is “prepared to sign the bill as is.”



