Montana fish and wildlife change

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Director Henry "Hank" Worsech testifies before the state Fish and Wildlife Commission during a Dec. 14, 2021, meeting in Helena. 

 Credit: Screenshot courtesy of MPAN

Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Friday that Henry “Hank” Worsech is retiring as director of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the agency charged with managing Montana’s wildlife and 55 state parks.

Dustin Temple, who’s been serving as the agency’s acting director, will take Worsech’s place overseeing the department. Worsech, who’d been on medical leave since February, is retiring from FWP for a second time. Prior to taking the director post, Worsech served as the agency’s license bureau chief. He also formerly served as the executive director of the Board of Outfitters, which handles licensing issues.



Tags

Load comments