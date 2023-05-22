Gate City Bank, one of Williston's most prominent home-mortgage lenders, was recently ranked No. 4 among U.S. banks by Forbes magazine.
Deanette Piesik, assistant vice president/mortgage loan officer in Williston, said the Forbes ranking reflects Gate City's commitment to community development throughout N.D. and Williston.
"It is our third year receiving the award," Piesik said. "We're very excited about that because people vote for us. ... We're always excited by our Forbes designation."
Dain Sullivan, senior content & PR strategist for Gate City Bank in Fargo, cited "trust and innovation" as keys to the bank's annual Forbes rankings.
"For the last three years, we ranked in the top four," Sullivan said.
In 2022, Gate City was ranked No. 2 by Forbes among U.S. banks. In 2021, the N.D./Minnesota-based bank was ranked No. 4 by the magazine.
"According to Forbes, Gate City Bank has been recognized for going above and beyond to earn our customers’ trust," Sullivan said. "We’ve accomplished this by delivering excellent service, innovative solutions, exceptional financial advice and overall satisfaction, all while showing a strong commitment to the communities we serve. Among our innovative products and services, Forbes put an especially strong focus on our mortgage loans."
Piesik and Sullivan both attribute Gate City Bank's high Forbes rankings to its leadership in home-mortgage lending.
"We're the No. 1 mortgage lender, not only in Williston but in North Dakota, as well," said Sullivan, who called it the "baseline" of what the bank offers customers, dating back 100 years, when Gate City was founded.
Piesik concurred.
"I know in Williston, we've been No. 1 for a number of years," she said, referring to the bank's mortgage-lending activities.
"We find that for young people, one of the best ways they can build equity in themselves is through homeownership," said Piesik, who has served as a Williston City commissioner for nearly a decade. "We believe that homeownership is one of the keys."
Employers like to see homeownership "as a way of setting down roots," she said, noting accessible home loans are important to communities like Williston.
On the subject of affordable housing, Piesik said it's challenging for young people in today's economy to find affordable houses and home loans throughout the United States.
"I think affordable housing is so different, no matter what region you're in," Piesik said. "Affordable housing is paramount, but it's hard to find. Right now, we have around 60 homes available [in Williston], and of that 60, I think only 15 are under $300,000."
Although she credited federal programs with increasing the threshold for accessing affordable home loans, Piesik said, "It's sometimes discouraging to homebuyers to [find] something they really can afford."
Her advice to first-time homebuyers is to familiarize themselves with the lending process and build quality credit. In addition, Piesik emphasized first-time buyers should not be discouraged if the first house they make an offer on does not come through for them.
One way Gate City Bank helps younger buyers is through a loan program that consolidates student loans with mortgages.
"Our BetterLife Student Loan [is] the first and only program of its kind in the nation," said Sullivan. "It helps mortgage customers consolidate debt and pay off student loans faster, featuring no fees and a low interest rate.
"Since 2015, we’ve helped more than 3,400 customers save over $33.3 million in interest," he continued. "We don’t make much money on this program. It’s just another innovative way we’re creating a better way of life for customers in our communities."
Piesik is equally enthusiastic about Gate City Bank's BetterLife Student Loan program: "I speak to everyone who has a student loan about the program as a way to consolidate your loans and drop your debit-to-income ratio."
Not that Gate City Bank limits itself to loaning to younger buyers with long careers ahead of them.
"I have a lot of people near retirement come in for home loans," Piesik said. "A lot of people come to me at 60 and say, 'I'm 60. I can't get a loan,' and it's not true.
"It's about income and equity," she continued. "And credit worthiness."
Gate City Bank recently unveiled its Our Neighborhood Improvement program, which provides up to $100,000 in loans to qualified homeowners who want to upgrade or renovate their existing homes through improvement projects.
With most home-improvement loans in Williston averaging $7,000, Sullivan said the "first-come-first-serve" program is far from being exhausted and remains open to interested Williston customers.
"We’ve helped facilitate $59 million in low-interest loans for qualifying home renovations," Sullivan said.
The home-improvement loan program is available across Gate City Banks' 45 branches in 22 communities throughout Minnesota and North Dakota.
"It's going really well," Piesik said of the bank's home-improvement program in Williston. "The number of applications we're getting is beyond what I expected.
"As a city commissioner, I'm really excited," she continued. "There are so many ways this program helps our communities. It brings up the [home] values, especially the older areas in town. It's a $2 million program, so it's a lot of loans."
Moving forward, Piesik said her priority is to provide loans for qualified Williston homebuyers and help them navigate the loan-application process.
"As a loan officer, my goal is to help people get into home ownership," she said. "I look at it as an opportunity to see what the best loan program is for them."
Piesik's pitch is simple: "We're very competitive with our interest rates, we provide excellent services, and we keep our loans in-house."
Her last point is crucial in a banking environment that faced headwinds in the late-2000s, after many regional banks bundled and sold unsustainable loans to larger banks, thereby precipitating the home-lending crisis of 2008.
Fraud is a subject banks have grappled with for more than a century, as new technologies enable crooks to trick unsuspecting homeowners into forfeiting equity in their homes through various schemes.
With today's internet, online banking options and robo-calling scams, Piesik said customers need to be vigilant and cautious about salespeople calling with offers involving home mortgages and refinancing.
"I commend the people who call me," she said of customers concerned about banking fraud. "Especially the seniors who get something in the mail. Gate City Bank is not going to suddenly send stuff out to people."
Piesike's advice to people who receive calls and various offers to complete applications is not to give out their credit card numbers or Social Security numbers.
"So many of these online programs offer to loan you money," she said. "I say to all ages, be very careful when you are giving information online."
After noting that Gate City — as a "mutual community bank" — is not beholden to shareholders, Sullivan added, "it really helps to have a bank that really cares and gives you personal service with a team dedicated to fighting fraud."
Reiterating the importance of 100 years of experience, Piesik said earning trust in communities like Williston is vital to the bank's success.
"What really excites me is helping people get into homeownership," she said. "Our goal is to be here another 100 years, and to be No. 1 in Williston and No. 1 in North Dakota."