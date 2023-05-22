Gate City Bank, one of Williston's most prominent home-mortgage lenders, was recently ranked No. 4 among U.S. banks by Forbes magazine.

Deanette Piesik, assistant vice president/mortgage loan officer in Williston, said the Forbes ranking reflects Gate City's commitment to community development throughout N.D. and Williston.

Deanette Piesik 3

Deanette Piesik's advice to first-time homebuyers is to familiarize themselves with the lending process and build quality credit.


Tags

Load comments