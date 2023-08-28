At least that is what signs at the Pilot-branded gas station located 13 miles north of Williston said this weekend following an impromptu closing of the station.
Signs posted on the doors of the gas station at the 13 Mile Corner tell puzzled travelers that gas wasn't available for sale and that the store is closed “permanently." In the rear of the gas station, where tractor trailers fill up their rigs on their way in and out of Williston, yellow caution tape stretched across the bank of gas pumps, bringing home the message that the gas station was indeed closed.
The impromptu shuttering of the gas station was brought to the attention of local law enforcement after the Williams County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call last Friday morning at 7:12 a.m.
“A customer had actually walked in and noticed the doors were bungee-strapped shut,” said Sergeant Detective Caleb Fry. The customer then noticed that items were “laying around the store from the main office and thought it was super strange and looked super suspicious – and it did. And no employees to be found.”
After patrol cleared the location, detectives – including Fry – responded to the scene.
“The safe was open and there were bags of coins laying around, but that’s about it,” Fry said. “Everything else looked, as far as the store goes, pretty normal.”
Fry estimated that the store was left unattended for “maybe seven hours," adding the investigation is still ongoing.
"We really don't have any victims of this crime because the victim of the crime would be the company, but nobody from the company will call us back," Fry said. "We don't even know if there was a crime, as of now. We're waiting for a victim to call us back."
Fry said that law enforcement got in touch with the store's manager, who "told us that Pilot had shut everything down. The company that owns that went bankrupt and it's done."
Mountain Express Oil, a wholesale fuels and retail outlet operator which owns and operates the Pilot-branded outlet locations, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March. This week, the filing was converted to a Chapter 7 petition, which meant liquidation of the company -- and the closures of 19 outlets, including the Pilot stations in Williston and Grand Forks, as well as locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and South Carolina.
Messages left for the Mountain Express Oil Company were not immediately returned by press time.