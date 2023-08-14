North Dakota Game and Fish (NDGF) will be auctioning confiscated hunting, fishing and trapping equipment August 19 at 11 a.m. at Schaumberg Arena in Bismarck.

Doors for the auction will open at 10 and items include over 60 firearms, fishing equipment, bows, spotlights and tree stands and a comprehensive list of items for auction is available by visiting northdakotawildlife.org.



