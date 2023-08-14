North Dakota Game and Fish (NDGF) will be auctioning confiscated hunting, fishing and trapping equipment August 19 at 11 a.m. at Schaumberg Arena in Bismarck.
Doors for the auction will open at 10 and items include over 60 firearms, fishing equipment, bows, spotlights and tree stands and a comprehensive list of items for auction is available by visiting northdakotawildlife.org.
Proceeds from the auction go to fund the RAP program.
Concurrent Season Deer Licenses
Hunters can now purchase additional, concurrent season deer licenses starting August 16 at 8 a.m. CT by going to gf.nd.gov. There is no limit on the number of concurrent season licenses a hunter can purchase and they can be used during the archery season with a bow, gun season with a bow, rifle or muzzleloader or during the muzzleloader season with a muzzleloaders, however, youth under 14 (at the end of the calendar year) will be issued a concurrent season license for archery only.
Hunters with concurrent season licenses are restricted to the type of antlerless deer printed on the license and must hunt in the unit in which the license is assigned.
Swan application
The deadline to submit swan applications is August 16 and must be submitted online through gf.nd.gov.
North Dakota residents and nonresidents are eligible to apply. A resident license is $10 and nonresident fee's are $30.
PLOTS guide online
The NDGF department's Private Land Open to Sportsmen Guide for 2023 is now available online at gf.nd.gov with free printed PLOTS guides available in late August at most license vendors and other locations throughout the state.
The guide features about 800,000 PLOTS acres, however, some PLOTS tracts that are highlighted may have been removed from the program since time of printing due to the late print date. To minimize possible confusing, weekly updates will be at gf.nd.gov.
Equipment registration number
North Dakota Game and Fish remind hunters, trappers and anglers that an equipment registration number, or the individuals name, address and telephone number must be displayed on all equipment requiring identification.
In addition, written permission is required from the owner of the property, or an individual authorized by the owner, for an individual to install camera/video equipment on private property and the equipment must be identified.
While on state wildlife management areas, identification is required on items such as ground blinds, tree stands, cameras and traps.
Identification must be attached to cable devises set on either private or public land and on fish houses left unattended on the ice.
Owners can generate an equipment registration number by visiting Buy and Apply at the NDGF website, gf.nd.gov. One registration number will be issued for equipment requiring identification.
The equipment registration number does not expire.