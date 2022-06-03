North Dakota’s Cara Mund has graduated from Harvard Law School Cum Laude. Mund is known for making history as the first, and only, woman from North Dakota to become Miss America.
As Miss America 2018, Mund served as the National Goodwill Ambassador for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, worked closely with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and supported troops both domestic and abroad with the United Service Organizations. Mund’s time as Miss America cemented her determination to be involved in public service and her desire to pursue a legal education.
In addition to graduating with Latin Honors, Mund received the 2022 Kristin P. Muniz Memorial Award, an academic award that recognizes a graduating student who has demonstrated an exemplary dedication to client-centered representation in criminal courts and has focused their efforts on racial justice and equality, respect for human dignity, fairness, diversity, and compassion. Mund was also recognized at commencement as one of this year’s graduates who have performed more than 1,000 hours of pro bono work.
As a student at Harvard Law School, Mund served as a Teaching Fellow, the Executive Editor of Operations for the Harvard Journal of Sports and Entertainment Law, a team member of the HLS Mock Trial Association, an editor for the Harvard Journal on Legislation and the Harvard Journal of Law and Gender, and a member of Women’s Law Association. She also served as a certified student attorney in both North Dakota and Massachusetts.
“This is just the launching pad for what I hope to accomplish next” said Mund. “I am so proud to be a North Dakotan. I would have never become Miss America or a Harvard Law School graduate without the determination, courage, and character instilled in me by the incredible people of North Dakota. I am confident that my Harvard Law School legal education will allow me to take my impact to the next level.”