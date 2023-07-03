ND tribe forming dive team

The Four Bears Bridge over Lake Sakakawea is seen July 8, 2014, near New Town, N.D.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is scheduled to begin a routine inspection at the Four Bears Bridge Monday, July 10.

The inspection will take place west of New Town on North Dakota Highway 23. Work will continue through July 19 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.



