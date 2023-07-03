Four Bears Bridge inspection July 10 Staff Report Jul 3, 2023 Jul 3, 2023 Updated 56 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Four Bears Bridge over Lake Sakakawea is seen July 8, 2014, near New Town, N.D. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is scheduled to begin a routine inspection at the Four Bears Bridge Monday, July 10.The inspection will take place west of New Town on North Dakota Highway 23. Work will continue through July 19 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.There will be a 16-foot width restriction in place during the inspection. No work will occur over the weekend and the width restriction will not apply during this time.The speed limit will be reduced, and lane closures are expected at times during the project.The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Transportation Load comments Most Popular Williams County SWAT assists Williston PD Joe Dirt pageant draws crowd Williston State College announces three major capital projects Fatal accident near Watford City Explosion at oil facility likely from lightning strike Boom 18U sweeps tournament bracket; crowned Mt Rushmore Classic Champions Williston PD reminds public of fireworks ordinance Williston United Soccer Club has successful weekend at Grand Forks Tournament Williams county issues TCO to Atlas Power Dave 'Pony Grandpa' Berg provides morning of rides for WPR Kids camp Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! SUBMIT