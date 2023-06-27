WILLISTON, N.D. – The public is invited to July programs at Fort Buford State Historic Site and the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center near Williston. All events are free and open to the public. All times are Central time.
July 8 Sixth Infantry Encampment, Fort Buford State Historic Site, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. The day features demonstrations of military life by living historians, including a rifle and cannon demonstration at 2 p.m. Bring socks or a t-shirt to the laundresses to discover how the solders’ clothing was washed. Learn how the weather station, telegraph, and Signal Corps functioned at the fort.
July 16 “Plein Air on the Prairie,” Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center, 12-2 p.m. Bring your art supplies and join members of the Williston Area Visual Artists for Plein Air painting.
July 23 History and Nature Lecture Series, Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center, 2 p.m. Join Daphne Clark as she presents “Nature Journaling.” Learn how this type of journaling is used for relaxation and therapeutic purposes. Hear how Lewis and Clark, Prince Maximillian, and others have used this method for scientific studies. Bring a notebook or journal to participate.
For more information, contact Yvette Bachmeier or Calvin Henderson at 701.572.9034. The Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center is part of Fort Buford State Historic Site managed by the State Historical Society of North Dakota. Fort Buford is open daily 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center is open daily, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Find information about upcoming programs of the State Historical Society at history.nd.gov/events.