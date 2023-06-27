Fort Buford

Beds within the barracks at Fort Buford.

WILLISTON, N.D. – The public is invited to July programs at Fort Buford State Historic Site and the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center near Williston. All events are free and open to the public. All times are Central time.

July 8 Sixth Infantry Encampment, Fort Buford State Historic Site, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. The day features demonstrations of military life by living historians, including a rifle and cannon demonstration at 2 p.m. Bring socks or a t-shirt to the laundresses to discover how the solders’ clothing was washed. Learn how the weather station, telegraph, and Signal Corps functioned at the fort.



