School-age children may receive a $120 P-EBT benefit on a specially issued card if they were eligible for the free or reduced-price meals during either the 2022-23 school year or the summer of 2023 and were enrolled in a school that participated in the National School Lunch Program.

North Dakota State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler and North Dakota Health and Human Services Commissioner Chris Jones announced that about 45,000 North Dakota children will be able to receive food assistance this summer, according to a Monday North Dakota Health and Human Services press release.

The Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer, or P-EBT for short, will benefit two diffrent groups: children ages 0-5 whose households receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funds, and school-age children who are eligible for free or reduced-price school meals.



