230227 Quilting1.jpg

Deana Novak lays down fabric for a Cars movie-themed quilt at her shop on Monday. Novak's long-arm quilting machine can churn through one or two quilts per day, depending on the size.

 Reilly Kneedler | The Williston Herald

Dangler has a simple job: keep Deana Novak company — and hold on tight.

The stuffed animal is tied to the arm of Novak’s quilting machine and rides along with the robot as it churns out quilts day and night. 

230227 Quilting2.jpg

Dangler the stuffed animal has spent the last three years tied to the arm of Novak’s long-arm quilting machine. He’s featured on every one of her live-streamed Facebook videos.
230227 Quilting3.jpg

Novak has amassed a collection of 300 distinct quilting patterns. “I can do just about anything on a quilt,” she said.
230227 Quilting4.jpg

Novak pins fabric together as she preps a quilt project. When she first started, the setup would take an hour. After five years of experience, she’s gotten it down to 10 minutes.


