Maylin Bell is like any other five-year old girl. She is kind, sweet, loves to dance and sing with her sisters, Lainey (9) and Dawsyn (6). She also loves to play with her "K9 sibling" Kona Bologna.
She loves her stuffed animals, penguins, movies and mainly Luca, a red panda and Sing 2.
Maylin is the daughter of Tyler Bell, a Williston native, and Meagan Bell and currently resides in Billings, MT.
Maylin was diagnosed with a brainstem tumor in August of 2022. A diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma is what Maylin, or Mighty May as they now call her, is currently fighting.
A non-resectable tumor, due to the location and size, the only way to treat his tumor is undergoing radiation and getting into a clinical trial.
Since diagnosis, Mighty May has completed two rounds of radiation, with the most recent being 12 rounds completed on June 9.
A clinical trial was started, but unfortunately, put on hold due to tumor progression.
Maylin is having a benefit auction on August 19 from 5-8 p.m. at the Williston Fairgrounds in the multi-purpose building with a live auction from 6-8 p.m. and a bake sale starting at 5 p.m. until everything is gone.
All proceeds from the benefit will go into a medical account setup in Billings and go towards bills and medical expenses as Tyler and Meagan continue their fight against the terrible disease affecting their family.
If you would like to make a donation or give an item for the silent auction you can contact Dave Bell at 701-570-2541; Marilyn Bell at 701-770-8134 or Jennie Bell at 701-290-6546.