Maylin Bell (being held) and her family at Disney.

Maylin Bell is like any other five-year old girl. She is kind, sweet, loves to dance and sing with her sisters, Lainey (9) and Dawsyn (6). She also loves to play with her "K9 sibling" Kona Bologna.

She loves her stuffed animals, penguins, movies and mainly Luca, a red panda and Sing 2.

Maylin's family describes her as brave, strong and a super cute superhero. 
Maylin is undergoing radiation to fight the tumor.


