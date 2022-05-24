Memorial Day has a special meaning to many, and that’s part of the reason First Lutheran Church in Williston has decided to organize a special church service this weekend.
“Memorial Day was first designed as a memory and an honor for our departed service people who gave their all for us,” Veteran Eric Oines, a member at First Lutheran, said. “It has been expanded on to our families and beloved ones that have departed from us.”
Oines is one of the organizers for a special Memorial weekend service outdoors on the gorgeous grassy lawn mother nature provided with the increased moisture, which is home to First Lutheran Church here at 916 Main St. Williston, North Dakota.
“It's a nice place to set up chairs,” Oines said, adding that they will not be putting up the same tent that they do for the summer Sizzler. Weather is supposed to be beautiful and sunny for the occasion, so they are asking people to make sure to bring a hat and sunglasses.
Pastor Jeanne Madsen will present a regular service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, May 29. Musical Director Meriel Lora has put together a mix of religious and patriotic songs for the special occasion.
The service is ecumenical, which means everyone is invited to the celebration, as well as to stay and enjoy fellowship and the breaking of bread together at the picnic lunch to follow. Hamburgers, hot dogs, brats and a variety of other special side dishes and desserts gifted to the event from Albertsons and Cash Wise, as well as members of the church, are on the menu. Lunch will begin at 10:45am.
Call First Lutheran Church Administrative Asst. Randi Jangula with any questions at (701) 572-6363.
Memorial Day has always had a special meaning to Oines because of his father. Oines father was trained to be a fighter pilot in World War II, but never got to leave the states.
“He was due to ship over to the European Theater about the time the Germans gave up,” Oines said. “He came back home and learned the P 51 which was the new fighter plane, and he became competent on that and just as he was ready to be shipped out to the South Pacific the Japanese gave up.”
His father had mixed feelings about not getting to serve in the war.
“You practice for years and you expect to use the skills you were trained in and you also want to be able to protect your country,” Oines said. “But it’s also not desirable to be the last person shot down in a war you’ve already won. Right. So that’s how he thought about it.”
Oines himself served in the Navy in the later part of the Vietnam period, 1969 through 1972. He was chosen for electronics technician, and, just like his father, Oines never left stateside while he served.
“I was just going through boxes of memorabilia and I came across a box of my stuff and had an Honorable Discharge I hadn’t seen for maybe 50 years,” Oines said. “So it was kind of interesting to think back on that. I was a Navy guy who planned to see the world and I saw the Great Lakes. I liked hardware and electronics and I became an instructor,” he said. “I stayed and put in my time and when it was done I went back on with my life. I used the GI Bill to further my education.”
Oines hopes everyone in the community think about the sacrifices so many men and women have made over the years in various theaters of war by joining First Lutheran for Sunday church services.
“We’re gonna get together, we’re gonna sing and pray and sing some more,” Oines said.