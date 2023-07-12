Lutheran Church

The First Lutheran Church on Main Street is holding a Sip, Give and Go food drive while handing out coffee and donuts every Thursday morning.

 Chanse Hall | Williston Herald

First Lutheran Church in Williston is giving away coffee and snacks every Thursday Morning through September, while asking for non-perishable food donations for their food banks.

From 7:30 - 9 a.m. pull on up to First Lutheran Church on Ninth and Main (entering from Main Street) to grab a coffee and snack and donate a non-perishable item to help the First Lutheran Church fulfill their goal of 5,000 pounds worth of food donations.



