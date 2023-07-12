First Lutheran Church in Williston is giving away coffee and snacks every Thursday Morning through September, while asking for non-perishable food donations for their food banks.
From 7:30 - 9 a.m. pull on up to First Lutheran Church on Ninth and Main (entering from Main Street) to grab a coffee and snack and donate a non-perishable item to help the First Lutheran Church fulfill their goal of 5,000 pounds worth of food donations.
"Over the past couple of years, we've been part of a system called the Congregational Lead Initiative through ELCA and we've done two ministries experiments and they are called the Great Food Hunt and our kids would go out with a shopping cart and ask for donations of food and it was a huge hit and we wanted to know how we could expand on that so we came up with this," said Lynea Geinert, Senior Outreach Coordinator for First Lutheran Church. "Early morning coffee, donuts. Come on by and we will make sure the food banks get it."
After one week, the church received 161 pounds worth of donations.
"I think we have already surpassed it [the 161 pounds from a week ago] by looking at the cart." said Geinert.
With a goal of 5,000 pounds of food, the estimate is that 50 pounds feeds a family of four for one week.
"First Lutheran has been doing food shelf donations for years," said Geitert. "We work with Salvation Army and Gloria Dei and we go back and forth. We have had great community sponsors that help with this as well."
Cashwise and Albertson's are both taking turns providing the morning treats and July's coffee is provided by Cooks on Main, a Norwegian blend and August will be coffee from Books on Broadway with Chuck's blend and September will be Deja Brew.
"The whole community has gotten behind this and it's been a lot of fun." said Geitert.
The event is put up on Wednesday afternoons and the volunteers are at the stand at 6:30 a.m. to get ready for everyone coming through for their morning coffee.
The entire event will culminate in a BBQ at Harmon Park after their Great Food Hunt.
"This whole event has been fun," said Geitert. "It's about feeding the people."