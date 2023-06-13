Fire Department offering car seat checks By Chanse Hall Williston Herald Jun 13, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Williston Fire Department is partnering with Upper Missouri District Health Unit to offer free car seat checks throughout the summer.Their last check was June 8, though they will be offering checks July 13, August 10 and September 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the rear parking lot of station one at 317 11th Street West in Williston.The Fire Department recommends bringing your kids to size the seats correctly by their certified child passenger safety technicians.Call 701-572-3400 with any questions or more information. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Motor Vehicles Telephony Transportation Security And Public Safety Load comments Most Popular Williston teacher placed on leave resigns; 2 others fired Miss North Dakota and Miss North Dakota Teen crowned WPD finds nothing criminal in matter involving teacher-student Winners announced for Miss ND 2023 preliminary competitions 1,000 frac tanks to be auctioned by Williston Tank Doc Holliday's celebrates 10-year anniversary in Williston Egeberg brings autism awareness to D.C. Man dies after rock strikes car he was driving TruWealth Financial Baseball Tournament schedule Wildfire smoke makes a return to Williston Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! SUBMIT