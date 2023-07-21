A fire broke out at Sand Creek Estates today, July 21.
John Post sent video and photos to the Herald and before long the Williston Fire Department was there running hoses through Post's yard to contain the fire.
The Williston Fire Department was dispatched to the 1800 block of 33rd Street West, in the Sand Creek Estates, at 11:29 AM by the Upper Missouri River Regional Dispatch Center for a report of a residential structure fire. The report activated a first alarm residential assignment which includes the initial response of two fire engines, a ladder truck, members of the paid-on-call staff, and command staff. The City of Williston Police Department was also dispatched for traffic control and scene security.
Engine 2 and Engine 3 were the first arriving apparatus at 11:37 AM. First arriving crews found a pick-up truck fully engulfed by fire, a single wide modular home that was on fire, and another single wide modular home that had heat damage. All occupants were able to safely evacuate. It was discovered that a vehicle had struck a residential gas meter which had started the fire. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire in the residential structure and contained the fire damage to half of the residence. Crews then removed the pick-up truck to fully extinguish it. The fire was determined to be under control at 11:58 AM. The ruptured natural gas line remained on fire until crews from Montana Dakota Utilities was able to safely locate the underground shut-off.
Units responding to the scene included Engine 2, Engine 3, Truck 2, Rescue 2, Medic 3, and command staff. In total there were 20 firefighters working on the scene. The fire was fully extinguished at 2:15 PM and all WFD personnel cleared from the scene. There were no civilian injuries reported from the incident. One firefighter was transported to CHI St. Alexius Williston and was treated and released for heat exhaustion.
The cause of the fire has been determined; however, it has not been determined if there were human or mechanical errors that contributed to the events leading to the incident.