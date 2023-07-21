fire truck

A fire truck sits at the scene of a fire as the fire fighters work to put it out.

A fire broke out at Sand Creek Estates today, July 21.

hoses

Hoses ran through the street as fire fighters worked to put out the fire at Sand Creek Estates

John Post sent video and photos to the Herald and before long the Williston Fire Department was there running hoses through Post's yard to contain the fire.

Fire at Sandy Creek

A good sized fire broke out at Sandy Creek Estates Friday morning.


