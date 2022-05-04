Those who were affected by the April 22-23 blizzard that resulted in widespread power outages are encouraged to apply for financial relief funds. Governor Doug Burgum announced that households in Williams, Mountrail, Divide, McKenzie, and Burke counties are eligible for assistance if they went without power for at least five days.
The Northwest North Dakota Emergency Housing Stability (NWND-EHS) program is a new program available through the North Dakota Department of Human Services for qualifying renters and homeowners who earn less than the median income in their county.
The program was created to help reimburse impacted renters and homeowners for hotel costs and costs associated with generator usage. Up to $100 per day without power, per household is available. The program will offer assistance from the beginning of the power outage on April 23rd, until your household's power is restored.
“North Dakotans have always come together to help each other through severe weather events, and the state is grateful to be able to offer assistance to residents and families who lost power for extended periods in this historic ice storm and blizzard,” Burgum said in a press release.
Eligible households can apply online until June 15th by going to helpishere.nd.gov and selecting the "housing" tab. Applications can also be found at a North Star Human Service Zone, Mountrail Human Service Zone, and McKenzie Human Service Zone office locations.