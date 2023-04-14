DENVER — FEMA has approved $18.4 million in assistance to North Dakota. The funding is being provided under two grant programs related to the covid major disaster declaration of April 1, 2020.
A total of $10.7 million was provided from the Public Assistance program to the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services for covid related management costs. This assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued April 1, 2022. This funding represents 100% of the cost of the project.
The City of Grand Forks received more than $7.7 million from FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to complete a storm water drainage project. This funding will be used to construct a new parallel force main and construct a new pump station that will assist with runoff issues. The assistance represents 90% of the cost of the project with the remaining cost to be shared by the State of North Dakota and the City of Grand Forks.
The FEMA Public Assistance program provides funding to governmental agencies and certain private non-profits for eligible disaster response costs and to repair or replace damaged public infrastructure. For more information about the Public Assistance program, visit: https://www.fema.gov/assistance/public/program-overview.