DENVER — FEMA has approved $18.4 million in assistance to North Dakota. The funding is being provided under two grant programs related to the covid major disaster declaration of April 1, 2020.

A total of $10.7 million was provided from the Public Assistance program to the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services for covid related management costs. This assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued April 1, 2022. This funding represents 100% of the cost of the project.



