Williston Research Extension Center was once home to a state-of-the-art, ground-breaking seed cleaning facility. And now, thanks to a region-wide community effort, they are once again.
The ribbon will be cut on WREC’s new multi-million seed cleaning facility during its annual Field Day, set for July 14. The ribbon cutting is at 7 p.m., following the annual dryland tour. After the ribbon is cut, there will be a free steak and lamb dinner.
The new facility should have a lifespan between 40 to 50 years, and is vital infrastructure for speeding the best new varieties to growers. It will be used the first time during the 2021 harvest season, although it is likely to get a test run before then.
Support for the project has been regional in nature. North Dakota’s state legislature designated $750,000 for the project, and county commissions in the region, including Richland County in Montana, have contributed funds for the facility. There have also been a number of businesses and individuals who gave to the project individually. Fund-raising efforts continue, to raise the final $100,000 or so.
“I’d like to thank all who have contributed to the fund-raisinng for this new seed-cleaning facility,” Tom Wheeler told the Williston Herald. He helped lead the capital campaign to build the new facility, which cost $2.4 million to construct. “It will be a state-of-the-art plant capable of providing better quality than could be possible in the 60-year-old machine it replaces.”
WREC’s director Jerald Bergman said the impact of the facility cannot be overstated for the region.
“The biggest impact on our region will be for WREC to provide ample quality seed to seed growers of new crop varieties not only from NDSU, but from other states, Canada and private companies on a more timely basis to more quickly transfer both the economic and environmental benefits of the varieties to our producers,” he told the Williston Herald. “The seed cleaning facility will be able to clean 200 bushels per hour, handle fragile seeds and utilize optical sorter technology to provide the highest purity of seed to our seed growers.”
The new seed-cleaning equipment is horizontal instead of vertical, which makes it capable of handling much more fragile pulse crop seeds.
“The optical sorter will separate by color and-or shape,” Wheeler added. “Yellow peas from green peas. Red lentils from green lentils. Brown flax from yellow flax.”
It can even discard diseased kernels — all at a much faster rate than ever before.
“This is not just for Williams County,” Wheeler has told the Williston Herald in previous interviews. “It’s for a huge area. Our trade area, the farmers who buy on a regular basis, easily goes to Glasgow and Scobey in Montana, and south to Beach or more. In the east, sales go out to Ft. Berthold and north to the Canadian border. So it’s a huge trade area.”