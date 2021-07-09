Williston Research Extension Center

3 p.m. July 14

3 p.m. — Registration

3:45 p.m. Dryland Tour

Audrey Kalil — Root rot in peas

Brian Jenks — Drought: A weed perspective

Gautam Pradhan — Seeding date study for soybean, flax and

durum; drone demonstration.

Jim Staricka— Drought: A soil perspective

Carrie Miranda — Soybean varieties/ research update

Kelly Leo — Drought: A livestock erspective

3:45 p.m. — Horticulture tour topics & speakers

Bruce Johnson — Williston beautification

Tom Kalb — Summer lawn & garden tips

Rojee Pradhan — Haskap production

7 p.m. Seed Cleaning Facility Ribbon Cutting

To be followed by steak and lamb dinner

Nesson Valley Irrigation Tour

8:30 a.m. July 15

Justin Jacobs — Irrigated Canola Production Management

Tyler Tjelde — Planting Soybeans

Gautam Pradhan & Jim Staricka — Demonstration of optimum

irrigation amount and timing for soybean yield, quality, water

productivity, & soil health in semi-arid western North Dakota

Kate Vogel — Irrigated cover crop mixes

Carrie Miranda – Irrigated Soybean Varieties

TBD — Foundation seed increase

TBD — Programs & assistance for irrigated production in North Dakota

Noon — lunch

Tags

Load comments