Williston Research Extension Center
3 p.m. July 14
3 p.m. — Registration
3:45 p.m. Dryland Tour
Audrey Kalil — Root rot in peas
Brian Jenks — Drought: A weed perspective
Gautam Pradhan — Seeding date study for soybean, flax and
durum; drone demonstration.
Jim Staricka— Drought: A soil perspective
Carrie Miranda — Soybean varieties/ research update
Kelly Leo — Drought: A livestock erspective
3:45 p.m. — Horticulture tour topics & speakers
Bruce Johnson — Williston beautification
Tom Kalb — Summer lawn & garden tips
Rojee Pradhan — Haskap production
7 p.m. Seed Cleaning Facility Ribbon Cutting
To be followed by steak and lamb dinner
Nesson Valley Irrigation Tour
8:30 a.m. July 15
Justin Jacobs — Irrigated Canola Production Management
Tyler Tjelde — Planting Soybeans
Gautam Pradhan & Jim Staricka — Demonstration of optimum
irrigation amount and timing for soybean yield, quality, water
productivity, & soil health in semi-arid western North Dakota
Kate Vogel — Irrigated cover crop mixes
Carrie Miranda – Irrigated Soybean Varieties
TBD — Foundation seed increase
TBD — Programs & assistance for irrigated production in North Dakota
Noon — lunch