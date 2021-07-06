Drought is giving weeds in the MonDak distinct advantages, and that is changing some of the recommendations NDSU weed scientist Dr. Brian Jenks has for growers in the region.
Jenks will talk about his recommendations for weed management in the drought during the upcoming Williston Research Extension Center’s annual Field Day, live and in person Wednesday July 14. Nesson Valley’s Field Day, meanwhile, will follow at 8:30 a.m. July 15.
The WREC Field Day will feature a wide variety of speakers including Jenks, as well as the ribbon cutting for the WREC’s new seed-cleaning facility.
The free event begins with registration at 3 p.m. central time at WREC, which is 4.5 miles west of Williston on U.S. Highway 2.
There will be a two-track program with a dryland field tour and a concurrent horticulture program. Each program starts at 3:45 p.m.
The ribbon cutting for the seed-cleaning facility will be at 7 p.m., followed by a free steak and lamb dinner for attendees, sponsored by area businesses.
Drought will be a focal point for the dryland tour.
Jenks said he has seen two weeds do especially well in northwestern North Dakota despite drought: kochia and Russian thistle.
“We haven’t had the normal composition of weeds that we typically have,” Jenks said. “But definitely kochia and Russian thistle have been quite prevalent.”
The dry conditions make it harder to control these two weeds as well, because they become a bit more tolerant to herbicides then. Kochia leaves, in particular, have a lot of tiny hairs that shield the plant.
“The herbicide has a hard time getting through all the hairs on the leaves and through that outer surface of the leaf which we call the cuticle,” Jenks explained.
Jenks has several strategies to recommend, which he will be explaining in detail during the dryland Field Day tour July 14.
Joining Jenks in discussing the drought will be soil scientist Dr. Jim Staricka and Williams County Extension’s Agriculture Agent Kelly Leo. Staricka will talk about maintaining soil quality while Leo will discuss management issues for livestock during the drought.
“I will touch on topics such as livestock water testing, nitrate forage testing, assessing pastures for usage so as not to overgraze,” Leo said. “I will also touch on drought-related resources from FSA for livestock producers as well as livestock water development funding from the State Water Commission to assist with development of alternative water sources for livestock. I may jump into some discussion on early-weaning strategies as well if time permits. “
Other topics include root rot in peas, seeding date studies for flax, and durum, a drone demonstration, as well as variety studies for soybeans.
On the horticulture track, Rojee Pradhan will talk about haskap production in North Dakota, while Tom Kalb will have summer lawn and garden tips. Bruce Johnson, Williston City Forester, will discuss beautification.
Topics for Nesson Valley’s Field Day include irrigated canola production management, soybean planting, optimum irrigation stats for enhanced soybean yield and soil health, irrigated cover crop mixes, foundation seed, and assistance programs for irrigated production in North Dakota.