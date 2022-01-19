When the region shifted away from fallowing land and planting a different crop instead in a rotation, that boosted the production power of an acre in the MonDak substantially. Now there’s a new trend on the horizon that promises to add even more production power to an acre of land in the MonDak, and that trend is intercropping.
Among those on the forefront of this trend is irrigation research specialist Justin Jacobs, with Williston Research Extension Center. He told the Williston Herald with traditional monocrops, producers are typically shooting for a land efficiency ratio of 1, or 100 percent. That’s great, but with intercropping producers can shoot something greater, more like 1.2, or 120 percent.
Jacobs has spent the past few years working out the do’s and don’ts of intercropping. And not just on the square-foot scale at WREC’s irrigation farm, Nesson Valley. Jacobs has also been trying out intercropping on the acre scale at his own farm in Ray with peas and canola — peanola, if you will.
Jacobs will talk about what he’s learned so far and how it can apply to real world production in an upcoming workshop, Introduction to Intercropping. The workshop will be held in person at WREC at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 26. A virtual attendance option is also available.
The day-long workshop is free, thanks to sponsorship by NDSU Extension and the North Central Extension Risk Management Education grant program. A free lunch is included for pre-registered attendees who want to attend in person. To register, visit either https://tinyurl.com/2p8mk7tn or the Facebook event, https://tinyurl.com/2p8dvdv2.
Other speakers participating in the event include Saskatchewan-based SERF Research Manger Lana Shaw, Agronomist Dr. Mike Ostlie, Extension Agronomist Dr. Claire Keene, WREC plant pathologist Dr. Audrey Kalil, and producers from Burke and Divide counties, Greg Busch and Morgan Jacobs.
Jacobs said intercropping is actually not as new as it might seem, though it wasn’t necessarily called intercropping. Examples stretch as far back into the Roman era, but perhaps the best known example in America is the Three Sisters garden, a practice that was originally developed by some Native American tribes.
In a Three Sisters garden, corn is interplanted with squash and beans, and all three crops help each other. The squash shades the ground to suppress weeds while also providing some support to keep the corn upright. The corn provides a support structure for the beans to climb, getting them up off the ground. The beans, meanwhile, are pumping nitrogen into the soil, which helps both the corn and the squash. Corn, in particular, requires a particularly healthy amount of nitrogen to grow well.
“Recently there’s been a renewed interest in growing two different grain crops together, and then being able to separate the two and utilize the products separately,” Jacobs said.
Pea and canola is one of the more popular combinations, chickpeas and flax is another. Up near Noonan, Greg Busch is growing maple pea and mustard together in a field that was featured on the Soil Health tour last year. That field had remained green despite drought, on a mere 5 or so inches of rain.
Divide County producer Morgan Jacobs was also on the Soil Health Tour and he will be talking about his intercropping efforts during the seminar as well.
WREC has been exploring intercrops since 2018. Cropping specialist Dr. Clair Keene grew some demonstration plots with chickpeas and flax and peas and canola, as well as oats and peas.
Jacobs, meanwhile, has a planting rate study for peas and canola at Nesson Valley. He’s planning to add a fertilizer study to that, to figure out where that sweet spot is for a canola-pea field.
There’s also a study looking at chickpea-flax to see if that will reduce the amount of Ascochyta blight. Shaw has said in previous MonDak appearances that she’s seen lower incidences of disease in intercropped systems, including chickpea-flax combinations. If that works in the MonDak as well, it could be a route to organic chickpea production, which is a potentially lucrative crop.
Jacobs said what he’s noticed in his own fields is that competition between two crops often seems to help push both crops to yield more from the same space.
“It’s been kind of stuck in our mind a lot that we think two corps together are going to be competing and they’re going to be drawing the other one down,” he said. “But in reality, they kind of push each other on.”
That could create better economic potential for the same space of productive land, if researchers can work out the specifics for best management practices. The other thing Jacobs is finding is that fertilizer rates sometimes don’t have to be as much as before.
“We’ve shown in some of our research that you could go up to 50 percent of what your normal rate of fertilizers is for your canola and still get an acceptable yield,” he said. “So if you can use 50 percent less fertilizer, that’s huge. Especially if you’re talking a year like right now, where fertilizer is astronomical in value.”
Productivity has been good on his Ray field where he is trying out intercropped canola and peas.
“I know one year we were able to achieve 25 bushels of canola with 16 bushels of peas, compared to other farmers in the area who were doing 30 bushels of canola with a full field that was just canola,” Jacobs said. “At the same time, we also actually cut our fertilizer rate that year. We put half the amount of fertilizer and still had a canola crop that was just as competitive as some of our neighbors.”