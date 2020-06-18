The annual Women in Agribusiness conferences held in both the U.S. and in Europe, has announced it is adding a virtual attendance option for its 2020 conferences.
WIA Summit Europe, originally to be held in Paris, is now completely virtual, while the flagship, Women in Agribusiness Summit U.S. is adding a remote attendance option for its Sept. 16 through 18 event in Nashville, Tennessee.
Topics will include such things as Ag Trade after COVID-19, as well as biotechnology advances, robots in the poultry sector, eco-extraction and much more.
To learn more, visit womeininag.com.