It all started in the 1960s. That's when the U.S. Department of Labor began closely examining accidents involving young people working in jobs with heavy farming equipment. That's when the federal government passed a law that requires farmers and ranchers who hire young people (other than their own children) to receive safety training.

Thanks to opportunities like the West Farm Safety Camp — coming to Williams County May 23–25 — today's young people can learn through hands-on experience how to deal with hazards, recognize risks and gain knowledge about operating heavy equipment.



