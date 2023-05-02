It all started in the 1960s. That's when the U.S. Department of Labor began closely examining accidents involving young people working in jobs with heavy farming equipment. That's when the federal government passed a law that requires farmers and ranchers who hire young people (other than their own children) to receive safety training.
Thanks to opportunities like the West Farm Safety Camp — coming to Williams County May 23–25 — today's young people can learn through hands-on experience how to deal with hazards, recognize risks and gain knowledge about operating heavy equipment.
"Back in the 1960s, the U.S. Department of Labor identified 11 hazardous tasks that youth cannot do while working on a farm, other than a family farm," said Angie Johnson, farm and ranch safety coordinator with NDSU Extension in Fargo.
The Williston West Farm Safety Camp offers an extensive, three-day experience for youth under age 16 to learn everything from how to properly handle livestock and understand agriculture laws to safely operating tractors and driving all-terrain vehicles (ATVs are provided by ND Parks and Rec Dept.).
"We get a lot of kids who are passionate about farming," Johnson said. "We definitely want kids that want to be there. They want to come to this camp, and they want to learn. It's all hands-on, very one on one."
A flier for the safety camp offers this description of activities:
- Safe tractor operation, including a tractor driving obstacle course
- Livestock handling
- All-terrain vehicle safety, including an ATV driving course
- Skidsteer safety
- Roadway safety using rules of the road
- Farm first-aid and emergency preparedness
- Laws related to youth working in agriculture
- Equipment operation and maintenance
- Farm stress management skills
- Farm hazard identification
The safety camp is aimed at 14- and 15-year-olds, but participants who are 13 will receive safety certification when they turn 14 if they complete the program.
"If a farmer wants to hire a 14-year-old youth to work on their farm they have to have this safety certification," Johnson said, noting the exception of youth who work on their family's farms.
"The thing with our camps, we really encourage them to still go through the program even if they work on the family farm," she said. "We'll have a lot of kids that plan to work on the family farm."
Although North Dakota has offered youth safety training in compliance with federal labor laws for several decades, the three-day camps were first offered in 2022 through NDSU Extension.
The 2023 West Farm Safety Camp will give youth "opportunities for hands-on learning, including utilizing farm equipment on obstacle courses to simulate actual farm situations," according to a press release. "Livestock handling sessions will allow participants to interact with animals and learn more about animal behaviors and safety when working with animals. ATV certification and Stop the Bleed certification are also included."
This is the first year the camp is being offered in Williston, thanks to a strong interest in farming throughout Williams County and the efforts of Extension Agent Kelly Leo of NDSU's Agriculture and Natural Resources.
Leo said the safety camp is an important addition to Williams County ag businesses and the northwest NDSU Extension program, as well as the city of Williston.
"I requested this be brought out here," Leo said. "I just really wanted this in the area. We have a lot of farms and a lot of kids who work on farms.
"Farm accidents take the lives of people every year," she continued. "But especially kids who work on farms.
"We're working with Williston State College, so kids will be housed in Frontier Hall," Leo continued. "They'll spend the night on the 23rd and 24th."
Although they will be staying at WSC, safety camp participants will be transported to the Williams County Highway Complex in Williston, where training takes place.
"Kelly definitely has spearheaded this," Johnson said, pointing out Williams County's strong commitment to agriculture played a major role in bringing the camp to Williston in 2023.
"It takes more than one agent," she said, crediting Leo and the entire northwest NDSU Extension team in the area.
Planning is key
Three factors important to bringing the safety training camp to Williston this year are participation, space and support.
"When you have a low attendance, it makes it tough to put this program together," Johnson said.
Fortunately, as of press time, Williston's camp registration was almost full, with 15 of 16 available slots reserved.
"We want to be very personal," Leo said. "That's why we limit the number — so that each kid gets real personal training, so they can leave informed and safe."
Johnson pointed out the hands-on training of heavy farm equipment such as tractors and semi-trucks for "no zone" (blind spot) awareness, and proper ATV-driving skills requires plenty of space. She credited the Williston area NDSU Extension team with ensuring the camp is well-prepared.
"One of the challenges is accessibility to the equipment and procuring adult volunteers," Johnson said, noting the camp used to be called Tractor Safety but was changed to Farm Safety Camp to better reflect all of the equipment and safety procedures it incorporates.
Both Johnson and Leo credited local businesses with providing equipment and resources to support the West Farm Safety Camp in Williston.
"We rely heavily on a team effort," Johnson said. "That's one of the things I get excited about, is the organizations that help."
Local businesses and organizations contributing time and demonstration equipment for the Williston West Farm Safety Camp include:
- Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative
- Williston Fire Department
- Gooseneck Implement
- Border Plains Equipment
- Acme Tools
- Ironhide Equipment
- Trinity Health
Personnel from the Williston Fire Dept. will teach participants how to properly use a fire extinguisher, how to recognize hazardous materials and what to do if a gas fire breaks out or they encounter a fire involving toxic fumes.
"Basically, teaching them how to make good decisions and not put themselves at risk," Leo said.
Amber Everson from Trinity Health will offer Stop the Bleed training, which teaches participants how to safely apply a tourniquet and other safety techniques.
"Every kiddo is going to learn how to properly use a tourniquet," Johnson said.
NDSU's Extension farm and ranch safety coordinator emphasized a major objective of the camp is to teach young people how to succinctly communicate. After all, lives can depend on proper communication skills.
"It's really a cool opportunity for the kids to showcase the power of communication," Johnson said, describing a hand-signal exercise that's done with parents and guardians just before the closing-day ceremony.
She applauded the efforts of the Williams County-based NDSU Extension team for bringing the safety camp to Williston.
"This will be the first time we've done this farm safety camp in the northwest North Dakota region," Johnson said, complimenting all of the extension agents in the area for their efforts. "They've basically paved the way to ensure their youth will have an awesome experience."