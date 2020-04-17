Bees are one of the planets most important creatures, and they’re rapid decline in numbers can have adverse effects on many aspects of people’s lives. One local woman with a passion for pollinators has taken her first step in beekeeping, turning a hobby into a helping hand.
Miranda Merritt was first introduced to the idea of beekeeping more than 10 years ago, when a friend of her brother’s posted on Facebook that he had ordered a hive of bees online. Fascinated by the idea, Merritt followed that beekeeping story throughout that summer, but it was within the last year that the idea really began to stick in her mind, prompting her to take the leap and begin her own beekeeping adventure.
“Last summer I started really doing all my research, because I wanted to do it myself,” Merritt told the Williston Herald. “I read all the books, I watched all the YouTube videos and thought ‘if these people can do it, then so can I.’”
Merritt is now the owner and operator of Oh Honey! Apiary, and received her first hive of bees on Wednesday, April 15. The screened in box with “Live Honey Bees” stamped on the side arrived straight to her front door, with 10,000 to 12,000 bees inside, waiting to transition into their new home. At the moment, Merritt only has one bee box for her hive, which contained screens for the bees to build their hive and begin to breed, pollinate and make honey. But first things first, Merritt needed to get those thousands of bees out of the box they arrived in and into their new home.
Looking much like a fencer in her beekeeping gear, Merritt first needed to transfer the queen into the bee box. Protected inside a small wooden box herself, the new queen must be protected from the rest of the hive as they get used to her scent and begin to accept her as one of their own. Merritt attaches the enclosed box to the rack, replacing a cork seal with a piece of fondant, which the queen and other bees will eat, finally releasing the queen.
“If you release the queen first, she’s only been with those bees for maybe three to four days, so she’s not their original queen,” Merritt explained. “So that days long process of them eating the fondant is the bees bonding with her. If you put her in right away, they would kill her. So this is their time to bond and accept her as their queen.”
Once the queen is secured to her frame, the real fun begins. Merritt removes several frames to make room, before she slams the screened-in box on the ground, clustering the bees into a large buzzing lump. Normally, a solution of sugar water is sprayed onto the bees to help stick them together while they are transferred, but Merritt says that option wasn’t available due to the cold day and danger of bees freezing. Thankfully, she said, that same cold day made the bees a bit more docile, and she was able to dump the bees easily into their new box without getting them too riled up.
Now, Merritt said, it’s just a waiting process. The bees will take around a week to get used to their new digs before Merritt checks on them again, making sure that the queen has been released and is thriving. One side effect of raising honey bees is of course the abundance of honey those bees could produce. However, Merritt says that her hive is just starting out, so she’s not looking to get any sweet treats just yet.
“Since I only have one hive at this time, I cannot do anything with the honey for the first year,” Merritt said. “It’s really just maintaining the hive and making sure they’re successful this year with building their comb and keeping their hive alive and growing their numbers. Any honey that they produce this year will have to stay in the hive for winter, because that’s their food source all winter long.”
For now, Merritt only has one hive, but she said she definitely has plans to add more in the future. As the 10,000 bees she has begin to reproduce, the hive could grow to over 60,000 bees, which will require another bee box to be added. Honey is not the ultimate goal behind the venture, Merritt says, as she is truly just passionate about keeping bees as a hobby, as well trying to bolster wild honey bee numbers within the area.
“I am doing this for fun, because I enjoy it and I’m interested in it.” she said. “I’m hoping that more people will become interested in it and understand why it’s a big deal that we have our bees here, and that we need to raise awareness for why we need to save the bees and not automatically think that bees are bad. If we didn’t have these honey bees, our agriculture would not be successful, because they are the best pollinator that we have.”
To stay tuned to Merritt’s beekeeping journey, follow Oh Honey! Apiary at facebook.com/ohhoneyapiary.