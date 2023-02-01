Turnout at the National Hard Spring Wheat Show in Williston on Wednesday was significantly higher than expected. Nearly 150 farmers and producers, vendors and guests attended the 70th annual event at the Grand Williston Hotel & Conference Center Feb. 1.

Attendance expectations were for about 100. However, more than 100 people registered online, in addition to walk-ins, according to NDSU Extension Agent Devan Leo.

Wheat Show 2

Gary Tomljenovich of Cahill Seeds in Flaxville, Mont.
Wheat Show 1

Theresa Miller of the Williams County Farm Agency came to the Wheat Show to make attendees aware of drought relief programs


