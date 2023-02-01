Turnout at the National Hard Spring Wheat Show in Williston on Wednesday was significantly higher than expected. Nearly 150 farmers and producers, vendors and guests attended the 70th annual event at the Grand Williston Hotel & Conference Center Feb. 1.
Attendance expectations were for about 100. However, more than 100 people registered online, in addition to walk-ins, according to NDSU Extension Agent Devan Leo.
An estimated 145 people attended the keynote speaker presentation, one spokesperson said.
The event, organized by the National Hard Wheat Show (NHWS) committee, started at 8 a.m. with welcomes from Williams County Commissioner Beau Anderson; Dusty Berwick, president of the County Commodity Elections; and NDSU Ag and Natural Resources Agent Kelly Leo.
"Our intention is to be an educational event for producers and farmers and other people involved in agriculture," said James Stricka, Ph.D. "I would say the majority of attendees are from northwest North Dakota and northeast Montana."
A soil scientist with NDSU's Research Center, Stricka said he was impressed with the weather outlook presentation by Daryl Ritchison of the North Dakota Agricultural Weather Network (NDAWN).
"I'm always interested in the weather people," Stricka said, noting water efficiency is crucial to maintaining proper soil. "Daryl did a good job."
Stricka was equally complimentary of keynote speaker Evan Shout. Stricka said he appreciated Shout's "honesty."
"He wasn't afraid to give some unconventional ideas of how to manage a farm," Stricka said of Shout, a former Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and president of Maverick Ag in Western Canada.
NHWS Committee Treasurer Brian Kaae said he was "very pleased" with the Wheat Show.
"Had a nice breakfast and a nice turnout, and a good facility," Kaae said. "We're really pleased that vendors and sponsors helped make this all possible."
Dozens of agriculture vendors filled a break-out room near the main ballroom, where featured speakers presented. Vendors ranged from local banks and credit unions to national brands like BASF chemicals and Kubota tractors.
One familiar regional brand exhibiting at the 2023 Hard Wheat Show was Cahill Seeds of Flaxville, Mont.
"Great turnout," said Gary Tomljenovich of Cahill Seeds. "Awesome turnout."
Although Cahill sells all kinds of seeds including Hard Red Spring (HRS) and Durum wheat, he said most clients plant standard rotations.
"Guys stick to rotations," Tomljenovich said. "You're gonna have your pulses, wheat, canola or flax. These are gonna be your most popular."
Theresa Miller of the Williams County Farm Service Agency (CFSA) came to the show to advise area farmers and ranchers about opportunities to file for disaster relief resulting from recent droughts.
"I'm here to educate them on a couple of new programs that we have and to make them aware of some of the deadlines we have coming up," Miller said. "It's a good opportunity to network."
The two programs for disaster relief are based on revenues produced by applicants, she explained.
"One is PARP" (Pandemic Assistance Revenue Program), she said.
The other is the Emergency Relief Program (ERP) from the USDA Farm Service Agency.
"Those are two revenue-based disaster programs for our farmers," Miller said. "It covers mostly the drought that we experienced in 2020 and 2021. I'm here to share that with them."
Keynote speaker Evan Shout, a numbers-cruncher who consults and coaches agriculture producers and farm owners throughout Canada and the United States, discussed the importance of data and using it to make informed financial decisions.
Specifically, he addressed growing trends of using automated equipment, tracking employee performance and measuring acreage production metrics.
"Ag tech is a very monumental beast," said Shout, who noted agriculture technology is currently dominating conversations in Silicon Valley.
"Why do we care about data and technology?" he asked, somewhat rhetorically.
"Sixty percent of the farms don't even know what a profit is," he stated without a hint of sarcasm.
The former CPA said projected labor shortages, a changing "millennial" workforce culture and increased reliance banks place on detailed financial data make it imperative for today's farmers and agriculture producers to get onboard the high-tech bandwagon.
He told nearly 150 attendees seated at round tables for his presentation there is a projected shortage of 123,000 workers in farming and ag production in the next two decades.
"We could be bigger than automobile and aerospace," Shout said. "We are about to run a labor shortage for the next 15 years. And I don't just mean agriculture. I mean every industry."
He placed Human Resources (HR) management at the top of a short list of important areas farm and ranch owners should be focused on today.
Second is Financial Data Driven Devices, followed by Equipment Utilization (#3) and Debt Structure (#4).
"Communications is why HR breaks down," Shout said, pointing to a series of on screen graphics and Venn diagrams that showed productivity per employee is a key element of profitability in every industry, including agriculture.
He told attendees there is a reason why managers overwork their best employees. They are high-performers, Shout said. Consequently, the best employees work the longest hours and burn out sooner than workers who are less productive.
Shout frequently paused to ask the audience to raise their hands in response to certain questions.
Example: "Is the land a cost or investment?"
Answer (according to Shout): Land is an investment.
"Is equipment a cost or investment?"
The answer depends on the rate of inflation. If equipment is appreciating in value, it's an investment. If it's depreciating, equipment is a cost.
"Are the people a cost or an investment?"
To be successful (i.e., profitable) employees have to be productive. Therefore, owners should view employees as investments.
Shout encouraged Wheat Show attendees to view employees as journeymen farmers.
"The term farm laborer, sometime in the last decade, became a dirty word," he said.
At the farm he helps manage in Western Canada, Shout said management offers a tiered structure to incentivize younger employees to think long term.
Inexperienced employees start out as Operators, followed by Level 2 Primary Operators, Level 3 Primary Operator Leads, Managers, Junior Partners, Senior Partners and Managing Partners.
The 20-year tiered structure requires Managing Partners to be visionaries, Shout qualified.
"How many here would be comfortable with a non-family member as a partnership owner?" he asked.
No one among the estimated 145 in attendance raised a hand.
Returning to the importance of HR management, Shout offered a slide that showed the names of several personality-testing firms. Key traits to look for in employees are Fact-finder, Follow-through, Quick-starter and Implementer.
Other impressive tidbits of advice from Shout:
"Don't make assumptions about employees" (particularly their strengths, weaknesses and interests).
"Avoid the big losses" when it comes to using sound financial data.
"Debt service is the most important [financial statistic] on a farm."
"Farming is actually having to pay for the land" (as opposed to leasing land to others).
As a partner with John Deere, Shout said the company he helps manage is fond of sharing metrics in return for information that helps the farm become future ready. In return, John Deere supplies the farm with prototype equipment to test.
"The reason I partner with John Deere is I give them our data [and] they give us theirs," he said.
Shout walked attendees through a series of slides that showed how data helps management justify — and turn down — requests for budget increases, particularly for new equipment.
He cited several actual cases whereby managers insisted they would be more productive with new equipment, only to discover (after examining the data) productivity benefits of purchasing new-equipment would be nominal.
One notable exception, which Shout cited, concerns automated equipment. He offered an example of an automated combine that improved productivity by 20%.
"We put that combine up against our best drivers," he told the audience. "That combine could drive itself 20 percent more efficiently than we could.
"This is what tech does," Shout continued. "This is what data does."
It improves efficiency, the keynote speaker said, emphasizing improved efficiency will result in higher profits.
"Technology can actually save us a million bucks," Shout said, concluding by citing his company's unofficial motto:
"If you fit in, you disappear."