The Easter bunny doesn’t bring Katherine Troutman flowers. He knows better. Instead, he brings her tomato plants.
“I’ve always been a tomato person,” Troutman told the Williston Herald. “I think my first plant was probably a striped heirloom tomato that my grandma gave me. I think I got it for Easter actually. I was probably more interested in those tomato plants than the candy. I’m just not a candy kid.”
These days, one of the things Troutman is also? A 4H Pollinator Habitat Ambassador.
The North Dakota 4H Council has so far selected six members for the Pollinator Habitat Ambassador Team, and Troutman was among the first to apply for the volunteer role.
“My Extension agent sent this over as oh, here’s a leadership deal and I started reading it and I was like, Oh, this is a much sweeter deal,” Troutman said. She is also a master gardener.. “I have an interest in horticultural science. I think it’s a very important science, especially for individual nutritional security. I think that’s one of the major problems with especially urban areas is individual nutritional security. (This) is also just building my own knowledge of subjects, so that I can be a better resource for people.”
Troutman has been gardening since she was 3. She grew up in Oklahoma on what was then one of the state’s biggest tree farms.
“My grandma went into horticulture science,” she said.
Troutman has been meeting with her fellow ambassadors on collaborative ideas to raise awareness about the importance of pollinators and the habitats they require to survive. She already has lots of ideas for Williams County, and one big one that she’s already begun working on for the summer.
She wants to hold a big bee camp.
“We’ll call it Bee Days and we’ll be looking for sponsors and different things like that,” she said. “We’ll be having activities and almost like workshops for younger kids to learn about all the different types of bees and all the different types of butterflies and what a pollinator is. We’ll also be building things like bee hotels — almost like little houses for bees — and then we’ll have miniature pollinator gardens they’ll make.”
She’s also working with a community garden in Williston to add some pollinators and vegetables that attract pollinators to that space.
“The Pollinator Habitat Ambassadorship is a very long title, but this is all about first educating ourselves,” Troutman said.
That educational process is gong to include statewide activities, meetings with wildlife habitat specialists and reclamation of a former coal mining site, which will become pollinator habitat, near Fort Stevenson in McClean County, near Lake Sakakawea.
But it’s not all about horticulture and bees for Troutman. She is also active in the 4H archery program and shoots competitively all winter. She’s also interested in cooking and takes cooking classes, and considers babysitting as her hobby, because she just like s being around kids.
Her career interests meanwhile range from becoming a lawyer to child development and education, with maybe some horticulture thrown in the mix somewhere, even if it’s just a home vegetable garden.