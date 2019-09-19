Like a swarm of bees themselves, several hundred sixth-grade students in the region converged on the Williams County Soil Conservation District and the Williston Research Extension Center, for a hands-on lesson about pollinators and the important work they do in the MonDak.
Students learned not only about the importance of the bees, however. They learned about things they themselves can do to help the bees in their own landscapes.
They made a bee house to take home with them, and fashioned bee “bomb.” They also learned why bees prefer native flowers the best, and were given a packet of pollinator seeds.
Native bees are the workhorses of vegetable gardens in the MonDak, the reason squash grow large, and tomatoes abundant.
Native bees prefer native plants in general. That’s largely because the two have grown up together for tens of thousands of years. So when you plant natives like a sunflower, or a New England astor, or a purple coneflower, your bees see it as a banquet fit for a queen.
A world without bees would struggle to have fruits and vegetables on its tables. People would have to work very hard pollinating millions of flowers by hand for their chocolate, coffee, tomatoes and cucumbers.
That’s a task the students agreed isn’t how they’d prefer to spend their summer vacations. Planting a few flowers would suit all of them better.
Sue Zavalney and Wayne Berry were among those helping coordinate the bee event, which began Thursday, Sept. 19, and will continue through Friday.
Berry said he’s been reading about bees himself, leading up to the event. He’s learned that even ancient people realized the importance of bees.
In ancient Egypt, for example, if the beekeeper died, someone from his family would go out, lay a hand on the hive, and gently tell them of the keeper’s death. They would also reassure them that a new beekeeper will care for them. They don’t need to fly away and find a new home.
“Bees,” Berry said, “are a hot button issue today, and a serious issue. We can make improvements in the habitat for pollinators.”
Indeed, we must, Berry added. Endangered bees not only have widespread implications for the production of food. Endangered bees would, of necessity, prompt changes to agricultural practices throughout the region.
Zavalney said more than 500 students in all are taking home this vitally important bee lesson, which was a broad community effort requiring many hands.
Among those making it possible were Williston Woodworkers, who cut up and provided all the wooden parts to make the bee houses, and Molly Jugovic who taught the students how to make the bee bombs out of a special clay and pollinator seeds.
Williston Research and Extension Center, meanwhile, provided space, including the Pollinator Garden, which is managed by Kyla Splichal. She was joined by Diana Farrenkopf and this reporter.
St. Alexius Medical talked about what to do about bee stings and spider bites, while Wayne Berry and Malinda Ferguson helped with range plant identification.
KLX Energy, Horizon Resources, American State Bank, Mountrail Williams Electric and Farm Credit assisted with various costs of the event, as did Farmers Union Insurance from Grenora, Ray and Williston.
Last, but not least — to the childrens’ delight — Rick Marburger flew a helicopter over the children, a great big bee in the sky. He is sending them each a copy of the photo he took.
Children, asked their favorite part of the event, were hard-pressed to choose between their tightly clutched bee houses, their little packets of pollinator seeds, their new bookbags with a secret frisbee inside, or the big flyover in the sky.
“It takes a lot of people to make this work,” Zavalney said after the event, as volunteers buzzed to and fro, putting up boxes and bottled water and burger buns. “We are so grateful to everyone who helped make the day a success.”