Bras for a Cause helps out wherever they in order to give back to those in the community affected by cancer, and this weekend they're grabbing the bull by the horns to raise money for their organization.
The Wild West Days PRCA Rodeo is coming to the Raymond Center on Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21, featuring bullriding, live music and fun for the whole family.
On Friday, the event features a concert from group Slamabama, as well as an auction to help benefit Bras for a Cause. Cheryl Donoven, Bras for a Cause president, said the organization has been involved with the rodeo for three years, and that it is one of the best fundraisers for the group.
Bras for a Cause is a local non-profit group started in 2012 as a way to provide support, advice and assistance for residents of Williams County who are battling cancer. One of the many ways it contributes to the cause is by holding fundraisers, such as the auction at Wild West Days, and the group's major fundraiser for the year, the annual bra auction held in November. Community members and businesses donate decorated bras to the group, who auction them off to raise money for the organization. At Friday's event, Donoven said there will be four bras up for bid during the auction.
Donoven and her crew are working as volunteers for the rodeo on Friday, working the door, selling beer tickets, checking IDs and assisting with the rodeo. Donoven said they've always been happy to help whenever asked, which is why they were approached once again for the rodeo.
"They actually reached out to us," Donoven told the Williston Herald. "They knew that we were a bunch of ladies that any chance we get we volunteer to help. If they're going to pay volunteers, we're going to be the paid volunteers to raise money for Bras for a Cause."
In addition to this weekend's rodeo, Bras for a Cause is ramping up for their fundraiser on Nov. 2, taking donations for the live and silent auctions as well as decorated bra donations. Donoven said the auctions have always been a success for the group, raising tens of thousands of dollars, all thanks to the generosity of donations from the community.
"We come from the best area in the world," she said. "These people in Williston, they are the most giving people when it comes to helping their community."
To donate to Bras for a Cause or to become a sponsor, contact Cheryl Donoven at 701-774-0045, or drop off any auction items at Busters Bar, located at 22 Main Street in Williston.