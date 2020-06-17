Pesticide points will still be available through webinars
While the Sidney and Froid Field Days, which traditionally offer some pesticide points as part of their program, have shifted their annual Field Days to an online presentation, that does not mean pesticide points won’t be available.
Two webinars are planned in conjunction with the virtual Field Day tour on June 25, to help operators obtain pesticide points.
The first at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25, will focus on palmer amaranth identification and management, as well as herbicide resistant weeds. It will be presented by Richland County Extension Agent Tim Fine. You’ll learn what to do if you spot this weed in your field, including steps to avoid encouraging herbicide resistance. You’ll also learn about other herbicide-resistant crop weeds that have already been identified in Eastern Montana.
The second at 7:30 a.m Friday, June 26 will focus on identifying noxious weeds commonly found in MonDak rangelands, along with others that are threatening to invade. This session will be presented by NPARL biological science technician Kim Mann.
To sign up for the webinars, visit www.ars.usda.gov/pa/nparl/fieldday or contact Beth Redlin at 406-433-2020 or email beth.redlin@usda.gov.
While both sessions will be recorded, pesticide points are only available for the live session. Participants will need to provide their applicator license numbers at the time of the webinar to receive credit.
North Dakotan tapped for EPA ag committee
Dennis Haugen of Hannaford, North Dakota, has been appointed to the Farm, Ranch, and Rural Communities Committee under the Environmental Protection Agency. The committee provides recommendations, information and advice to the EPA administrator related to agriculture and rural communities. Haugen is also president of the North Dakota Grain Growers Association.
Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., helped advance Haugen’s nomination to the committee.
“As a longtime farmer, Dennis Haugen has the knowledge and experience to provide valuable advice and recommendations to the EPA on environmental issues impacting agriculture producers,” Hoeven said. “We appreciate Administrator Wheeler for appointing Dennis to this committee and look forward to his efforts advocating for the interest of farmers and ranchers in North Dakota and across the nation.”
Mowing in highway ditches to begin soon
North Dakota Department of Transportation will begin mowing ditches next week. Adjacent landowners who plan to cut non-interstate ditches for hay should cut the top before the state mows in the area.
Private mowing is not allowed in the medians of four-lane highways.
More information is available by contacting the Williston District at 701-774-2700, or visit http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel/districtinfo.htm.
Corn growers offer Farm to Virtual Fair contest
Students participating in local, county, or state 4-H and FFA livestock shows are being invited by the National Corn Growers Association to participate in a contest that focuses on the benefits of including corn in feed rations for livestock. The contest is running now through Nov. 2, 2020.
To enter, follow NCGA (@corngrowers) on Instagram, tag NCGA int he post, and use the hashtag #MyCornFedBarn. Participants can enter a photo or video that explains why they use corn in their feed ration.
One first-place winner will receive $300, second place will receive $200 and third place will get $100. Winners will be announced Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
To learn more about the contest, visit online at www.ncga.com/f2f.
MSU establishes Stress Resource Clearinghouse
MSU has put together an online clearinghouse of resources on a wide range of topics related to stress and mental health for ag producers and their families.
The site is online at https://msuextension.org/wellness/stress-management/mt_farm_stress_clearing_house/.
Thank a bee week
The week of June 22 through June 28 is National Pollinator Week, established 13 years ago by the U.S. Senate to increase awareness of the importance of pollinators and the challenges they face amid serious habitat loss and other issues.
Nearly 200 species of pollinators are either threatened or extinct, and the population of bees in general has been declining, along with many other insects. Meanwhile, 75 percent of crop plants rely on pollinators, and pollination itself is $20 billion per year industry.
There are several programs to help producers increase pollinator habitat. These include the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, the Conservation Reserve Program, and USDA’s Natural Resource Conservation Service. You can get help selecting the program that’s right for you by reaching out to to the Williston Service Center at 701-572-6729.
Document the drought
The U.S. Drought Monitor includes a reporting feature for producers to submit drought impact and condition reports. The Drought Monitor is produced by the USDA in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the University of Nebraska in Lincoln.
The reporting tool is online at droughtreporter.unl.edu/submitreport/.
Deadlines near
The last date to submit additional commodities for consideration in the Coronavirus Food Assistance program is June 22.
The last day to enroll in the 2020 Agricultural Risk Coverage, Price Loss Coverage is June 30.
Prevented planting acres can be reported on Form CCC-576, Notice of Loss, no later than 15 calendar days after the final planting date as established by FSA and USDA’s Risk Management Agency.
The 2020 Acreage Reporting deadline is July 15 for spring-seeded alfalfa seed, forage seed, Conservation Reserve Program, and perennial forage not covered under the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP), annually seeded spring crops, and all other crops not required to be reported by a previous reporting date.
FSA County Committee nominations are open now through Aug. 1. For more information on FSA county committee elections and appointments, refer to FSA fact sheets online at fsa.usda.gov/elections.
USDA Agriculture Service Centers continue to be available for business by phone appointments only. Field work will continue with appropriate social disancing.
Trade mitigation surpasses $2 billion
The USDA has spent more than $2.2 billion for meat, fruits, vegetables specialty crops and dairy products as part of congressionally authorized trade aid for farmers in fiscal years 2019 and 2020. In its next round, it will purchase another $1.4 billion by Sept. 30.
The food is being sent to states for distribution through various nutrition assistance programs, such as the Emergency Food Assistance Program, as well as child nutrition programs.
The Food Purchase and Distribution Program was established in 2019 to assist U.S. producers whose commodities suffered as a result of trade wars. To learn more about selling food to USDA for the program, visit https://www.ams.usda.gov/selling-food.
FSA expands disaster set-aside to COVID-19
The Disaster Set-Aside program is typically used after natural disasters to allow farmers with USDA farm loans to set aside their next payment. This program is being expanded to include the COVID-19 pandemic. In some cases, FSA may set aside a second payment for those who already had one payment set aside because of a prior designated disaster.
Farmers will be getting letters explaining the details of this expansion, as well as additional loan-servicing options that are available. You may also call or email farm loan staff at your local FSA County Office.
Women in Agribusiness adds virtual attendance
The annual Women in Agribusiness conferences held in both the U.S. and in Europe, has announced it is adding a virtual attendance option for its 2020 conferences.
WIA Summit Europe, originally to be held in Paris, is now completely virtual, while the flagship, Women in Agribusiness Summit U.S. is adding a remote attendance option for its Sept. 16 through 18 event in Nashville, Tennessee.
Topics will include such things as Ag Trade after COVID-19, as well as biotechnology advances, robots in the poultry sector, eco-extraction and much more.
To learn more, visit womeininag.com.