Santa and his elves aren’t the only ones who have been busy this winter behind the scenes preparing something special. Williams County Agriculture and Natural Resource Extension Agent Kelly Leo has been busy as well, working with many community partners, to prepare for the upcoming National Hard Red Spring Wheat Show, which is set for Feb. 9 at the Williston ARC.
This year’s daylong program will be in person, and Leo has lined up a rock star as the keynote speaker for the evening banquet, Jolene Brown, a well-known champion for agriculture.
Brown a farmer in Eastern Iowa, where she and her husband raise corn and soybeans as well as chickens. She’s also a contributor to Successful Farming magazine’s popular family business column and she’s written two books, “Sometimes You Need more than a 2x4,” and “Holy Crap! I Married a Farmer!”
She is an inductee to the prestigious CPAE Speaker Hall of Fame, which is the highest earned designation of speaking achievement worldwide. Her presentations are not just funny, they’re also filled with valuable information. Her mission is sharing best practices as well as appreciation for agriculture, with a health dose of laughter while you’re learning, to bring the celebration that increases productivity, profitability and peace of mind.
“Everybody who has heard her before says she is super funny and just really engaging,” Leo said. “She brings light to some of the hard topics in agriculture. But she’s also known as a champion for agriculture, so that’s kind of why we pulled her in.”
Her topic will be Stop the Fighting on the Way to the Funeral Home, which will shine a light on the transition issues that can happen.
“It happens far too often in family business,” Brown says in a media release. “Promises are spoken and broken, facts are assumed, habits are hardened, and before we know it, we’ve got family fighting on the way to the funeral home.”
The Wheat Show will start with an Ag Appreciation breakfast at 7:30 a.m. before getting into what is an equally impressive lineup of speakers. Three Best of the Best speakers are on the agenda for the day including economist Dr. Frayne Olson, NDSU Extension entomologist Dr. Janet Knodel, and plant pathologist Dr. Andrew Friskop.
The weather outlook, meanwhile, will be given this year by state meteorologist Dr. Adnan Akyuz and there will also be updates on western North Dakota pest management from TJ Prochaska and a weed update by Dr. Brian Jenks.
Montana Spring Wheat breeder Dr. Jason Cook is speaking, and soil scientist Dr. Upendra Sainju with the Sidney USDA-ARS unit will talk about carbon storage in wheat-based drylands cropping systems.
Also happening during the event will be commodity elections for barley, corn and sunflower seeds, and there will be plenty of networking opportunities throughout the day.