Each year the North Dakota Wheat Commission and North Dakota Grain Growers select the state’s best experts for a show it calls Best of the Best in What Research and Marketing.
This year, Williston’s wheat show features no less than four Best of the Best speakers for the lineup, and that as Williams County Extension Agent Kelly Leo very excited about the upcoming program, set to begin at 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 9 at the Williston Area Recreation Center, located at 822 18th St. East in Williston.
The 69th Annual National Hard Spring Wheat Show is in its 69th year in Williston, and Leo has worked tirelessly to put together a day that is jam-packed with cutting edge material.
The events four Best of the Best speakers include entomologist Dr. Janet Knodel, who will tell us what’s new with cereal aphids, wheat midges, and wheat stem sawfly.
Extension weed specialist Dr. Brian Jenks, meanwhile, will talk about which weeds are likely to be most problematic in 2022, as well as any new weeds that are likely to present problems.
He’ll be followed by cereal extension pathologist Dr. Andrew Friskop, who will talk about wheat disease management strategies for every environment.
Last, but certainly never least, marketing guru Dr. Frayne Olson will have a marketing update for wheat. Olson is a regular on the Williston Wheat Show circuit and has demonstrated a knack for explaining the complexities of the market in ways that even lay people can understand.
The day is capped off by the evening banquet, which features nationally known farming advocate Jolene Brown, who is going to talk about having those difficult succession conversations — before there’s a high stakes situation, such as a funeral amping up everyone’s emotions.
Brown handles the topic with flare and humor while still giving many practical tips on how to approach the subject with family members.
“Everybody who has heard her before says she is super funny and just really engaging,” Leo said. “She brings light to some of the hard topics in agriculture. But she’s also known as a champion for agriculture, so that’s kind of why we pulled her in.”
The day will begin with the ever-popular Ag Appreciation Breakfast at 7:30 a.m., which is sponsored by American State Bank & Trust.
Mayor Howard Klug will give the welcome and then state climatologist Dr. Adnan Akyuz will be the first speaker of the day at 9:15 a.m.
The awards luncheon begins at 12:15 p.m. It is sponsored part by the North Dakota Wheat Commission, and the cost is a mere $10. The banquet, which begins at 6 p.m., also costs just $10, thanks to the sponsorship of Williams County Farmers Union.
It is preceded by a social hour, sponsored by Central Life Sciences.
“We’re excited to do this again,” Leo said. “And we’re hopefully getting back to a more full-day event with a lot more interaction. Having the whole thing on Zoom is just not the same.”