Quality continues to look good for the 2020 spring wheat crop, now 90 to 98 percent in the bin depending on which region of North Dakota you’re looking at, and 92 percent complete overall in Montana.
NDSU’s Wheat Quality Lab is finding 14.6 percent protein on average in the 70 percent of spring wheat samples it has analyzed. That is higher than last year.
Total defects, meanwhile, are around 1.2 percent, which is lower than last year. Test weights are good, with the average being 61.6 pounds per bushel, and falling numbers are high. Vitreous kernel content is averaging 64 percent. It all adds up to a crop grade of No. 1 Northern Spring so far.
Similarly Durum, 86 percent in the bin for North Dakota and 80 percent in Montana, continues to show high quality. Protein has been trending lower as the harvest proceeds, but is still averaging 13.7 percent. Higher than last year.
Thousand kernel weight is 47.2 grams — also higher than last year — and test weight is around 62 pounds per bushel, which is good. Falling numbers are averaging 400 seconds and vitreous kernel content is around 88 percent.
The grade is No. 1 Hard Amber Durum.
Winter wheat for next year, meanwhile, is 15 percent planted in North Dakota and 13 percent in Montana.
Dry weather conditions have particularly helped the wheat harvest come together rapidly in the MonDak, particularly compared to the water-logged harvest growers experienced in 2019.
But this is a double-edged sword, perhaps. Other late-season crops like sunflowers and soybeans could generally use a little more moisture this time of year to fill out as they approach harvest time. Notwithstanding the unusually cold freeze last week, which has likely cut short grain fill for many corn, soybean and sunflower growers if their crops weren’t already mature.
Initial USDA estimates for total oil and non-oil sunflower production before the freeze ranged between 2.2 to 2.4 billion pounds pre-freeze. That’s around 25 percent higher than last year.
But that hard freeze was widespread, hitting Minnesota and both Dakotas — sunflower nation — and that could significantly alter the outcome. Yield, oil content, and test weights are all affected by frost damage when sunflowers are not yet mature. USDA was reporting only 10 percent of the crop mature at the time. Eighty-two percent were at the petal drop stage, and 48 percent were at yellow bracts.
Here’s a look at how other crops are faring:
North Dakota soybeans are rated 53 percent good to excellent with dropping leaves at 57 percent, near the five-year 58 percent average. Harvested is 1 percent, near the 2 percent average.
North Dakota corn, meanwhile, is rated 57 percent good to excellent with dented at 68 percent, near the 70 percent average. Mature is 18 percent, ahead of 2 percent last year, and equal to average.
Montana’s corn harvest for grain is 3 percent underway, and 34 percent underway for silage. The condition is rated 77 percent good to excellent.
North Dakota canola is 69 percent in the bin, well ahead of 45 percent last year, but behind the five-year 75 percent average.
Montana’s canola, meanwhile, is 74 percent harvested, which is close to the five-year 79 percent average.
Sugarbeet quality is listed as 76 percent good to excellent in Montana and 92 percent good to excellent in North Dakota. Harvest is at 10 percent in North Dakota, near 11 percent last year and the five-year 9 percent average.
North Dakota oats are 96 percent harvested, very near the five-year 95 percent average.
Montana oats are 90 percent harvested.
North Dakota barley is 96 percent harvested, near the five-year 95 percent average. Montana, barley, meanwhile is 95 percent harvested, also near its five-year average of 92 percent.
Dry edible peas in North Dakota are 94 percent harvested, near 92 percent last year.
North Dakota sunflowers are rated 50 percent good to excellent, with ray flower dry at 88 percent, which is near the five-year 87 percent average. Bracts turned yellow is at 66 percent, near the five-year 62 percent average, and bracts turned brown is 30 percent, which is ahead of the five-year 20 percent average.
Montana safflower is 30 percent harvested with 99 percent of the crop changing color. That’s near the five-year 26 percent average for harvest. The crop is rated 52 percent good. The rest is 44 percent fair and 4 percent poor.
Montana mustard is 76 percent harvested, slightly behind the five-year 79 percent average.
North Dakota flaxseed is 72 percent harvested, well ahead of 32 percent last year and slightly ahead of the five-year 68 percent average.
Montana flaxseed is not far behind at 70 percent harvested.
North Dakota potato is 69 percent good to excellent, with vines dry at 83 percent, ahead of 73 last year, and near the five-year 72 percent average. Harvested is at 20 percent, ahead of 9 percent last year and the 13 percent average.
Dry edible beans in North Dakota are rated 58 percent good to excellent. Dropping leaves is at 90 percent, ahead of last year’s 82 percent, but equal to the five-year average. Harvested is at 29 percent, ahead of 12 percent last year but behind 38 percent average.
In Montana, dry edible beans are 73 percent in the bin, behind the five-year 80 percent average.
North Dakota lentils are 72 percent harvested, which is well ahead of last year’s 39 percent, but a little behind the five-year 79 percent average.
Pasture and range is rated 25 percent good to excellent in North Dakota and 21 percent good to excellent in Montana. Stock water supplies in North Dakota are rated 70 percent adequate to surplus.