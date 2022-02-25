Oil prices weren’t the only commodity lit on fire after Russia invaded the Ukraine. Wheat prices spiked as well in the wake of armed conflict between two of the world’s largest wheat exporters.
May SRW wheat futures closed Thursday at $9.34 a bushel, the highest since 2012. Soybean prices also hit a 2012 high, trading for a time at $17.19 before easing back to $16.51.
Russia and the Ukraine are the two of the world’s largest wheat exporters. Together, they also supply 20 percent of the world’s corn and 80 percent of its sunflower oil. The countries biggest customers are in Europe and the Middle East.
Russia is also one of the largest producers of ammonium nitrate, which is used to make fertilizer. Prices for fertilizer quadrupled last year in the United States, and remain high this year.
China, meanwhile, has approved imports of wheat from Russia despite its invasion of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping met earlier this month. China has been taking steps to weaken Taiwan’s claim to self-governance, and, after the meeting with Putin, agreed to a joint statement with Russia opposing NATO expansion in former Soviet Republics.
A number of Ukrainian cities have been battered by Russian airstrikes and missiles, including port cities that are key to Ukraine’s agricultural exports. The hostilities have all but stopped commercial exports coming out of the Azov Sea, and will undoubtedly affect exports from other ports in the region as well.
Long-term effects remain to be seen, but the growing season in the Black Sea region calls for planting wheat in September and October, so that wheat is already in the ground. Harvest is generally not until July, but farmers will need to apply fertilizers and such as early as March to realize the full potential of their wheat.
These new stresses on agricultural commodity markets are hitting at a time when food and fertilizer prices were already experiencing strong inflation.
Cargill, Golden Growers announce joint venture
Golden Growers Cooperative represents 1,500 corn growers in Minnesota and the Dakotas. They have reached an agreement with Cargill for a joint venture. The two will buy out American Crystal Sugar Company’s 51 percent equity stake for the ProGold facility in Wahpeton, along with the 510 acres of land on which that facility sits. Once the sale is complete, each company will own 50 percent of the corn wet milling facility.
“This strategic partnership combines the strengths of both parties, paving the way for long-term reliability and viability of corn-based ingredients to supply our customers,” said Mike Wagner, managing director for Cargill’s starches, sweeteners and texturizers business in North America. “We’re proud of our team members who have been instrumental in the success of this operation and our long-standing partnership with ProGold and the local corn growers for the past 25 years. We look forward to exploring new growth opportunities for the facility, including attracting co-location partners to the site.”
Cargill will continue to operate the 240,825 square-foot Wahpeton corn wet mill, where about 185 people and contractors are employed. The facility processes about 90,000 bushels of corn daily, producing animal feed and food ingredients for baked goods, beverages, dairy products and various confectionary products.
Cargill owns and operates five other such facilities in the Midwest, including in Nebraska, Iowa, and Ohio.
“We believe this agreement with Cargill offers a bright future for our members,” stated Mark Harless, Golden Growers Chairman. “Our agreement signals a long-term commitment to the Wahpeton community, employees of the facility, and corn producers. For the past 28 years, American Crystal Sugar Company has been our trusted partner. We are so thankful for those years and look forward to a new chapter for ProGold, LLC and Golden Growers.”
Tom Astrup, American Crystal Sugar Company CEO said the transaction allows his company to focus on its core business strategies. The sale is expected to close at the end of February.
Svenningsen selected as North Dakota FSA director
The USDA has announced Marcy Svenningsen as Farm Service Agency state executive director for North Dakota.
North Dakota’s Congressional delegates each issued statements about her appointment.
“The FSA provides vital services to farmers, ranchers and rural communities across North Dakota, and in particular, this agency plays an essential role in our efforts to help producers recover from recent natural disasters, like severe drought,” said Senator Hoeven, ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Committee and member of the Senate Agriculture Committee. “We look forward to meeting with Marcy to discuss the needs of our producers and the critical work ahead to ensure their continued success.”
Sen. Cramer also said he looks forward to meeting with Svenningsen.
“The state executive director position for the Farm Service Agency plays a critical role in implementing policy, administering loan programs, and promoting conservation, commodity, disaster, and farm marketing programs in the state. North Dakota’s agricultural producers have faced tremendous challenges in recent years with poor weather, trade disruptions, and supply chain breakdowns,” Cramer said. “The Farm Service Agency provides North Dakota’s farmers and ranchers critical assistance on time-sensitive matters.”
Rep. Kelly Armstrong emphasized access to programs.
“The Farm Service Agency plays a critical role in connecting North Dakota’s agriculture producers with federal resources,” he said. “We look forward to working with Marcy to ensure farmers and ranchers have access to FSA’s programs.”
Commodity outlooks released
The US Department of Agriculture has released the annual commodity outlooks for cotton, dairy, grains, oilseeds, poultry and sugar. These outlooks are used by a wide variety of businesses in the agriculture sector to set expectations for the year. They are available in their entirety online at https://tinyurl.com/2p85d2f6.
Will ethanol blending survive?
A bipartisan bill circulating in the Senate calls for ending the corn ethanol mandate in the Renewable Fuel Standard. The bill was sponsored by Sen.s Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. And Pat Toomey, R-Pa.
Ethanol blending was meant to reduce emissions, support farmers and cut U.S. dependence on foreign sources of energy, the Senators said, but “numerous studies” are now showing that requiring it is counterproductive to those goals.
Among these is a recent, peer-reviewed study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America that concluded that the carbon intensity of corn ethanol is 24 percent higher than gasoline.
USDA offers grants to enhance food supply chain
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has $215 million available in grants and other support to expand meat and poultry processing, strengthen the food supply chain, and create new jobs in rural areas. For more details on the program, visit online at https://tinyurl.com/4mwyhzcv.