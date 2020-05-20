Dry field conditions in the western region of North Dakota have allowed some growers in the region to get spring wheat in the ground, but others are still reporting wet soil conditions and planting progress as a whole remains behind five-year averages for North Dakota and Montana.
Weather forecasts are predicting warmer, drier weather for the week ahead, which could help producers get in the field and get the rest of their wheat planted.
Wheat emergence is also behind. North Dakota wheat is just 13 percent emerged — about the same as last year, but well behind the five-year average of 37 percent.
Durum, meanwhile, is further along. Just under half the durum crop in North Dakota is planted and 75 percent is in the ground in Montana. That’s better than last year, but still behind five-year averages of 59 percent and 77 percent respectively.
Durum emergence is also generally behind, with the combination of late planting and cooler conditions. In North Dakota, just 14 percent has emerged, behind the five-year average 22 percent. Montana is ahead, here, however, with 45 percent out of the ground. The five-year average is 43 percent.
Here’s how other crops are faring:
North Dakota soybeans are 9 percent planted, behind 19 percent last year and well behind the 35 percent five-year average.
Montana barley, meanwhile, is 79 percent planted, which is ahead of last year but behind the 81 percent average. Emerged is 49 percent, ahead of last year, but still behind the 53 percent average.
Corn in North Dakota, is 20 percent planted, behind 33 percent last year, and well behind the 60 percent average. Emergence is 1 percent, equal to last year, but well behind the 14 percent average.
North Dakota’s corn harvest, stalled by last fall’s wet conditions, is now at 94 percent harvested, up from 93 percent last week.
North Dakota canola is 23 percent planted, well behind last year’s 41 percent and the five year average, 55 percent. Emerged is 6 percent, ahead of last year’s 1 percent, but behind the average 15 percent.
Montana canola is 53 percent planted, behind last year’s 55 percent, and behind the five-year 58 percent average. Emerged is 7 percent, well behind the five-year 16 percent average.
Montana sugar beets, meanwhile, are 85 percent planted, ahead of 81 percent last year, and just slightly behind the five-year 88 percent average.
Sugar beets in North Dakota are further behind at 66 percent planted, well behind 85 percent last year, and the five-year 96 percent average.
North Dakota oats are 47 percent planted, which equals last year, but is well behind the 70 percent average. Emerged is 18 percent, ahead of 6 percent last year, but also well behind the 31 percent average.
Montana oats are off to a good start at 71 percent planted, ahead of last year’s 54 percent and the five year 66 percent average. Emerged is 32 percent, also ahead of last year, but behind the five year 33 percent average.
Dry edible peas in North Dakota are at 49 percent, behind 56 last year, and well behind the 75 percent average.
In Montana, dry edible peas are significantly further along at 79 percent planted, which is ahead of last year’s 74 percent, but behind the five-year 85 percent average.
North Dakota Sunflowers are 2 percent planted, near 6 last year, and behind the 15 percent average.
Montana Safflowers are 37 percent planted, which is ahead of last year’s 16 percent, and the five-year 33 percent average.
Flaxseed planted is 20 percent in North Dakota. That’s behind 31 last year, and the 42 percent average. Emerged is just 2 percent.
Montana is 47 percent planted, ahead of last year’s 45 percent, but behind the five-year 56 percent average.
North Dakota Potatoes are 35 percent planted, behind 53 last year, and the five year 56 percent average.
Montana dry edible beans are 55 percent planted, ahead of last year’s 51 percent, and just behind the five-year 58 percent average.
North Dakota dry edible beans are 3 percent planted. That’s behind 17 percent last year, and the 21 percent average.
Montana lentils are 73 percent planted, ahead of 65 percent last year and behind the five-year 78 percent average.
Montana mustard seed is 50 percent planted, which is behind last year’s 60 percent, and the five-year 59 percent average.